McDonald’s Malaysia To Give Out Free Deepavali Meals For One Hour

McDonald’s Malaysia is throwing Deepavali Open House parties at five drive-thru outlets this Friday and Saturday (13 and 14 Nov), giving away 1,000 free meal sets at each spot strictly from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Even though the open house runs for two to three hours, McDonald’s Malaysia terms state that the free food stops at 7:00 PM or as soon as all 1,000 sets are gone, whichever happens first.
Anyone showing up after 7:00 PM for the evening music and games finds the free food counter already closed for the night.
According to McDonald’s Malaysia, each free set comes with a Spicy Chicken McDeluxe burger, an Apple Pie, and a Coke Zero.
The company states it can swap out any item in the meal box without giving advance notice.