McDonald’s Malaysia To Give Out Free Deepavali Meals For One Hour

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McDonald’s Malaysia is throwing Deepavali Open House parties at five drive-thru outlets this Friday and Saturday (13 and 14 Nov), giving away 1,000 free meal sets at each spot strictly from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Even though the open house runs for two to three hours, McDonald’s Malaysia terms state that the free food stops at 7:00 PM or as soon as all 1,000 sets are gone, whichever happens first.

Anyone showing up after 7:00 PM for the evening music and games finds the free food counter already closed for the night.

According to McDonald’s Malaysia, each free set comes with a Spicy Chicken McDeluxe burger, an Apple Pie, and a Coke Zero.

The company states it can swap out any item in the meal box without giving advance notice.

Five States, No Registration, and Dress-Code Perks

The party takes place across five states over two nights, and visitors don’t need to register beforehand.

Event schedules show that the celebrity concert is happening only at the Kuala Lumpur outlet.

Singers Zubir Khan, Balan Kash, Dhilip Varman, and Arulini Arumugam, together with hosts Suresh Kumar and Gheeta Ammasee, appear only at McDonald’s Danau Kota DT on 13 November.

The other four outlets feature family games and local performances.

McDonald’s Malaysia states that mystery gifts go only to visitors who show up in traditional Deepavali outfits.

Date Time Location State / Territory Friday, 13 November 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM McDonald’s Danau Kota DT Kuala Lumpur Friday, 13 November 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM McDonald’s Meru Raya DT Perak Saturday, 14 November 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM McDonald’s Batu Caves DT Selangor Saturday, 14 November 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM McDonald’s Greenlane DT Penang Saturday, 14 November 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM McDonald’s Ulu Tiram DT Johor

READ MORE: Homeless, Ill And RM5 Short: Ipoh Son Can’t Reach Mother At Deepavali

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