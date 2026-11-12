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McDonald’s Malaysia To Give Out Free Deepavali Meals For One Hour
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McDonald’s Malaysia To Give Out Free Deepavali Meals For One Hour

McDonald’s Malaysia is handing out 1,000 free burger sets at five outlets on 13 and 14 November, though the food counter shuts at 7:00 PM sharp while the music and games go on until 9:00 PM.

by
November 12, 2026
Fernando Fong
In Brief
  • McDonald's Malaysia is giving away 1,000 free meal sets per outlet at five drive-thru locations on 13 and 14 November, strictly from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
  • Visitors dressed in traditional Deepavali outfits receive mystery gifts, and no registration is required to attend any of the five outlets.

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McDonald’s Malaysia is throwing Deepavali Open House parties at five drive-thru outlets this Friday and Saturday (13 and 14 Nov), giving away 1,000 free meal sets at each spot strictly from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Even though the open house runs for two to three hours, McDonald’s Malaysia terms state that the free food stops at 7:00 PM or as soon as all 1,000 sets are gone, whichever happens first.

Anyone showing up after 7:00 PM for the evening music and games finds the free food counter already closed for the night.

According to McDonald’s Malaysia, each free set comes with a Spicy Chicken McDeluxe burger, an Apple Pie, and a Coke Zero.

The company states it can swap out any item in the meal box without giving advance notice.

Five States, No Registration, and Dress-Code Perks

The party takes place across five states over two nights, and visitors don’t need to register beforehand.

Event schedules show that the celebrity concert is happening only at the Kuala Lumpur outlet.

Singers Zubir Khan, Balan Kash, Dhilip Varman, and Arulini Arumugam, together with hosts Suresh Kumar and Gheeta Ammasee, appear only at McDonald’s Danau Kota DT on 13 November.

The other four outlets feature family games and local performances.

McDonald’s Malaysia states that mystery gifts go only to visitors who show up in traditional Deepavali outfits.

DateTimeLocationState / Territory
Friday, 13 November6:00 PM – 9:00 PMMcDonald’s Danau Kota DTKuala Lumpur
Friday, 13 November6:00 PM – 8:00 PMMcDonald’s Meru Raya DTPerak
Saturday, 14 November6:00 PM – 8:00 PMMcDonald’s Batu Caves DTSelangor
Saturday, 14 November6:00 PM – 8:00 PMMcDonald’s Greenlane DTPenang
Saturday, 14 November6:00 PM – 8:00 PMMcDonald’s Ulu Tiram DTJohor

READ MORE: Homeless, Ill And RM5 Short: Ipoh Son Can’t Reach Mother At Deepavali

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