More Friends, Higher Fares? The Curious Case Of The New Year’s Eve Group Bill In Putrajaya

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Le Méridien Putrajaya has launched its festive holiday lineup to welcome 2027, featuring a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown with a live DJ and a planned fireworks display.

While the celebration promises a grand night out, a closer look at the event pricing reveals a unique math puzzle for partygoers.

Gathering a larger crowd for the countdown lounge experience actually raises the per-person cost rather than offering a typical party discount.

The countdown packages at the Latitude 02 lounge are divided into two tier options.

A table for a small group of eight to 10 guests costs RM788, or roughly RM79 to RM99 per person.

However, groups who opt for the larger 20- to 22-person package will see the total bill rise to RM2,888.

When divided among the guests, the individual cost rises to between RM131 and RM144, meaning hosts who bring a larger crowd pay noticeably more per head.

Beyond this unique group dining dynamic, the rest of the seasonal promotion aligns with traditional premium hotel offerings.

The Latest Recipe restaurant is hosting a complete calendar of year-end dining experiences, featuring festive buffet lunches starting from RM158 and dinners from RM178 throughout December.

Dining Event Date / Period Pricing (Adult) Pricing (Child) Festive Buffet Lunch Daily throughout December From RM158 nett — Festive Buffet Dinner Daily throughout December From RM178 nett — Special Festive Dinners 24 & 25 December 2026 RM208 nett — New Year’s Eve Buffet 31 December 2026 RM208 nett RM104 nett New Year’s Day Brunch 1 January 2027 RM198 nett RM99 nett Buffets & Dining Experiences (Latest Recipe)

A Theatrical Dining Sanctuary Steps From Malaysia’s Largest Mall

This season, diners can expect a fresh lineup of speciality dishes, including a decadent Chocolate Kunafa Pistachio Yule Log Cake, Pistachio-Crusted Rack of Lamb, and Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib finished with an aromatic coffee-spice rub.

Known for its theatrical live-cooking showmanship, the venue consistently holds a solid 4.1-star rating on Google Maps.

Reviewers frequently highlight the restaurant’s interactive open-kitchen layout where chefs orchestrate signature dishes à la minute right before diners.

Other major culinary draws that keep crowds coming back include a premier fresh seafood-on-ice bar, authentic local satay, and its signature avant-garde Teppanyaki Ice Cream live station.

For holiday hosts celebrating at home, the hotel kitchen is also preparing signature pre-order roasts, including a whole Christmas turkey starting at RM680, with a mandatory three-day advance notice.

Crucially, the hotel’s unbeatable location sits directly alongside IOI City Mall, enhancing the holiday experience.

Patrons can easily transition from a full day of holiday retail shopping in Malaysia’s largest mall straight into their evening dining reservations via a seamless internal walkway, without ever leaving the air-conditioned premises.

READ MORE: A Hotel In Putrajaya Just Turned 10, 14 Of Its Staff Were There From Day One

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