Kuih Meets Doomsday Brewing: Malaysia’s Craft Beer Opens A Brewpub 242 Metres Above KL

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PaperKite has opened 242 by PaperKite, its first experiential space, on Level 50 of Conlay by E&O at Hanging Gardens in Kuala Lumpur.

The venue imagines a brewpub in the year 2085, after the planet’s ecosystem has collapsed and the air has turned toxic.

Founder Alvin Lim said the space asks what a brewpub would feel like in a future where resources are scarce and water is limited.

Visitors can view educational brewing tanks while they explore the concept.

The opening includes a limited, exclusive pairing menu that matches traditional Malaysian kuih with craft beer.

Onde-onde is served with a roasty oatmeal stout, and ma lai ko with a bold copper ale.

PaperKite says the pairings recall kuih once enjoyed at kopitiams and markets.

The brand’s beers are listed on Untappd, including its IPA and full beer list.

World Beer Awards Pedigree

PaperKite holds historic status as the first Malaysian craft brewery to win a medal at the prestigious, globally recognised World Beer Awards in 2023.

A panel of 60 international judges strictly evaluates entries through rigorous blind tastings based on appearance, aroma, flavour profile, and ABV.

Since their debut, the brand has maintained a dominant streak, winning medals for four consecutive years.

They made history in 2023 with their signature Copper Ale winning Gold in the competitive Bitter category while their Pale Ale claimed a Silver medal.

They carried that momentum into 2024, as the PaperKite Oatmeal Stout won a Gold medal in the Stout and Porter category, alongside Silver medals for their Pale Ale, IPA, and Copper Ale.

Building on their “Three Years of Gold” showcase, the brand took home another Gold medal for the Copper Ale in 2025, cementing it as their most decorated English-style amber brew.

Their global pedigree grew further in 2026 when the PaperKite Pale Ale won a Gold medal as a Country Winner, and their flagship IPA took Bronze, with enthusiasts actively tracking their full achievements on platforms like Untappd.

A Dystopian Sanctuary in the Clouds

The Hanging Gardens layout itself is the spectacular architectural anchor that holds the entire Level 50 experience together.

Stepping out of the elevators feels less like entering a luxury sky lounge and more like discovering a secret, high-altitude sanctuary hidden away from the world.

Perched on the 50th floor of the Conlay by E&O luxury residences, the Hanging Gardens layout is a breathtaking architectural oasis suspended above Kuala Lumpur.

The venue breaks away from traditional polished sky lounges, opting instead for a highly immersive, cinematic theme set in a fictional post-apocalyptic year 2085.

The interior design mimics a rugged desert sanctuary, blending hand-sculpted rock walls and rich earth tones created by artisan Dan Shin.

Massive floor-to-ceiling glass windows perfectly frame these raw, cavernous textures against a stunning backdrop of the glittering KL skyline and the Petronas Twin Towers.

The space’s highlight is 350 square meters of intricate vertical greenery, meticulously curated by Ohsum Mossum Studio, making it Malaysia’s largest interior moss installation.

Deeper inside the venue, a spaceship-inspired private karaoke lounge features dynamic orbital lighting that makes guests feel as though they are floating in the cosmos.

Breaking with the norms of typical high-end sky dining in KL, the main garden area launched with no strict minimum spend policy, making the jaw-dropping environment accessible to casual visitors.

PaperKite intentionally opened its experiential brewpub in this sanctuary to anchor its survival-themed narrative: brewing craft beer in a resource-scarce future where water is limited.

All photos by the writer.

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