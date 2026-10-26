Whisky Meets F1 Engineering In KL, And The Public Gets A Lap Time

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Glenfiddich and its Formula One partner, the Aston Martin Aramco team, launched the Glenfiddich & Aston Martin F1 Team 16-Year-Old (Release No. 2), their second limited-edition single malt, in Kuala Lumpur in early October.

The launch was a series of events that paired precision engineering with traditional craftsmanship, and it started at The Whisky House KL, a collector-focused bar on Level 47 of TS Law Tower, where skyline views set the scene for the tasting.

paired precision engineering with traditional craftsmanship.

The launch opened at The Whisky House KL, a collector-focused whisky bar on Level 47 of TS Law Tower, where panoramic skyline views set the stage for the evening’s tasting.

Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team brought their partnership to Kuala Lumpur, and the guest list reflected the pedigree.

Pedro de la Rosa, a former Formula One driver and now Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Ambassador, was among those in attendance.

At the heart of the evening was Mijung Kim, Glenfiddich Regional Malts Ambassador, who hosted a specialised masterclass on the craftsmanship, complexity and liquid profile of the new 16-Year-Old expression.

Glenfiddich’s famous triangular bottle gets a motorsport makeover, with sculpted, sweeping lines that echo a modern Formula One car, while the minimalist label puts the dual Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team branding at centre stage, its fine lines evoking engineering blueprints and wind-tunnel airflow.

Housed in a sleek, high-end cardboard tube, the packaging carries the idea of “unseen complexity” through layered artwork that hints at air rushing over a car body and the five wood cask layers hidden inside the whisky.

Together, the design mixes motorsport precision with classic luxury in a way that feels both sharp and quietly indulgent.

The Liquid, Decoded

Kim’s central message was balance.

She praised the whisky for achieving “a wonderful harmony between the fruit, richness and oak,” and for her, that equilibrium comes from deliberate craftsmanship, in which complex components become “truly greater than the sum of its parts.”

The 16-Year-Old is matured across five cask types: first-fill bourbon, port, oloroso sherry, red wine and fino sherry.

A cask is the wooden barrel in which whisky ages, and each one leaves its own mark on the liquid.

Kim walked guests through the tasting to show how each layer contributes to the whole.

The pairings were as considered as the pour.

Crystal Glencairn-style glasses etched with the Glenfiddich stag held the amber dram, while small bites, including a spoonful of caviar, were served alongside.

The richness of the roe offered a savoury counterpoint to the whisky’s fruit and oak, much as a well-engineered car balances power with control.

Honouring Tradition While Chasing Performance

The idea behind the release came from two very different craftsmen.

Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman worked alongside Adrian Newey, the British engineer behind championship-winning Formula One cars and the technical partner of Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team.

Their brief was simple enough to state and hard to pull off: honour tradition while chasing performance.

The Whisky House launch in Kuala Lumpur turned that idea into an evening.

A racing simulator anchored the night under the banner “Beyond Every Limit,” and guests drifted toward it the way they would toward a paddock.

An illuminated glass case kept the bottles in view throughout, so the whisky never felt like an afterthought to the spectacle.

On stage, emcee Kim and Pedro, the team guest, kept the conversation between the two worlds moving.

The night closed with a group photo, the brand and team standing together as one, but the story didn’t stay in the bar.

From 2 to 11 October, a pop-up at Jaya Grocer in The Gardens Mall brought the same blend of speed and craft to an everyday setting, where visitors could test an interactive F1 simulator, take part in racing challenges and taste the 16-Year-Old.

A motorsport experience inside an upmarket supermarket is an unexpected pairing, and that surprise is what makes the collaboration memorable for a brand from William Grant & Sons (WGS), the family-owned company behind Glenfiddich.

All photos by the writer.

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