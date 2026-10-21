Aussie Winemakers Hold Trade Day At Hilton KL As Exports To Malaysia Rise 29.9%

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Australian winemakers spent a busy stretch of October pitching their wines across Southeast Asia, and Kuala Lumpur was one of the stops.

On 14 October, producers met Malaysian trade partners at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, the fifth of six cities on the tour.

The Australian Wine Showcase Southeast Asia 2026 ran from 5 to 16 October under the theme “Taste Beyond.”

Hosted and organised by Wine Australia in partnership with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), it targeted importers, distributors, retailers, sommeliers and hospitality professionals.

Wine Australia is the statutory body that supports Australia’s wine industry through research, marketing and export promotion, while Austrade is the Australian government’s agency responsible for promoting international trade and investment, as well as attracting visitors to Australia.

The tour began in Bangkok, with stops in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Manila along the way.

Malaysia’s Growing Appetite for Australian Wine

Malaysia is already a solid market for Australian wine.

Exports were worth A$55.1 million (about RM156.5 million) in the year to June, up 29.9 per cent, according to Wine Australia.

That growth is part of why the showcase kept expanding.

The 2024 program drew almost 800 trade visitors across four Southeast Asian markets.

This year’s tour covered six, and Malaysia was one of them.

What the Wines Bring to the Table

Australia has 65 wine regions, each with its own climate, soil, and elevation.

Those differences shape the grapes and the wines that come out of them.

Wine Australia says producers are also experimenting with alternative grape varieties, emerging regions and more sustainable methods.

Sarah Roberts, Wine Australia’s Asia Pacific regional manager, said that approach is what the tour was built around.

Every market has its own character, so travelling across six cities gives our producers the opportunity to have meaningful conversations across the region.

Familiar Australian Labels on Malaysian Shelves

Australian wine is easy to find in Malaysia, from supermarket aisles to online bottle shops.

A handful of labels appear again and again in retail listings and promotions.

At the top end, Penfolds is the name many Malaysian buyers reach for when a bottle needs to make an impression, whether for Chinese New Year celebrations, formal corporate dinners, or everyday drinking with the entry-level Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet, while the Bin 389, often nicknamed “Baby Grange,” and the Bin 407 are among the bottles buyers seek out for something more special.

Yellow Tail is one of the most recognisable entry-level brands, often chosen for casual gatherings because it is easy to drink and affordable.

Its Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Shiraz lines are common on local shelves.

Wolf Blass, a South Australian label, is widely stocked in supermarkets and liquor stores, and its Yellow Label Shiraz is one of the country’s most visible bottles.

For larger events, George Wyndham stands out.

Formerly sold as Wyndham Estate, the brand is a go-to choice for dinners, weddings and family celebrations, where it is often offered as a budget-friendly option.

Jacob’s Creek rounds out the group, with its Classic Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay widely distributed, including in smaller supermarkets outside the major cities.

READ MORE: Seventy-Five Years In The Glass — An Evening With Penfolds Grange, Kuala Lumpur

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Largest Underground Wine Cellar Is In Petaling Jaya, Two Hours Of Free-Flow Starts At RM88

READ MORE: Australia’s Finest Sips Just Landed In Malaysia

All photos by Wine Australia.

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