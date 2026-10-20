McDonald’s Is Giving Away 500 Bottles Of Sos Cili Mekdi Tomorrow Night

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For everyone who could never resist taking home an extra sachet of Sos Cili Mekdi, your habit is about to be rewarded.

McDonald’s Malaysia is introducing bottled versions of its chilli sauce, and you can get one for free by exchanging a single packet.

Trade Smart, Walk Home Saucy

The swap is simple. Bring one McDonald’s chilli sauce packet to the giveaway on 21 October at Lot 10 in Bukit Bintang (in front of H&M) and exchange it for a bottle.

Each person can redeem only one bottle, while stocks last.

Read Before You Run to Bukit Bintang

Date: 21 October 2026

Time: 8pm

Location: Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, in front of H&M

Entry requirement: Bring a McDonald’s chilli sauce packet to exchange for a full bottle for free.

Sweet, Mildly Spicy, and Impossible to Leave Behind

Sos Cili Mekdi has long been a favourite among local customers. Many people ask for extra packets during their meals because of its slightly sweet, mildly spicy flavour that pairs well with fries and burgers.

A bottle brings the familiar taste home, so you can enjoy it with your own meals as well.

Many fans admit to asking for extra McDonald’s chilli sauce packets, simply because they love a spicy kick with their fast food. Some even collect sachets from other fast food chains to take home.

Of course, not everyone is sold. One online user argued that the sauce is more sweet than spicy, and that fans are really chasing the sugar. For them, nothing beats fresh chilli with kicap and garlic.

Will It Hit Shelves Later?

For now, no.

McDonald’s has not announced a retail release, so the 500 bottles are a one-off promotion rather than a product on general sale.

Anyone hoping to buy one at an outlet or through the app should expect to be disappointed.

The one-off nature of the giveaway also raises a likely outcome: resale.

Scarce promotional items often appear on Shopee, Lazada, and Carousell at inflated prices soon after an event.

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