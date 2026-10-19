TREASURE’s HYUNHAYO Named ZUS Coffee Ambassadors, Months After Pasar Seni Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ZUS Coffee has officially welcomed TREASURE members Choi Hyunsuk, Haruto, and Yoshi, collectively known as HYUNHAYO, as its new brand ambassadors.

The announcement was made following days of teasing by ZUS Coffee, which got fans, known as TEUMEs, talking excitedly and speculating.

HYUNHAYO’s first promotion for the brand centres on ZUS Coffee’s Coconut Series drinks. The series includes flavours like Matcha Cloud Coconut Water, Buttercreme Coconut Water, Coconut Americano, and Chococo Latte.

The trio’s connection with the Malaysian coffee chain goes back a few months. During their Asia tour stop in Kuala Lumpur, Hyunsuk, Haruto, and Yoshi visited ZUS Coffee’s Pasar Seni outlet.

Haruto later promised fans in Southeast Asia free ZUS drinks if TREASURE won first place on a music show for their recent comeback, “IF I.”

After the group’s win, he made good on that promise with free drink vouchers for fans in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. Many fans have since urged ZUS Coffee to make the partnership official.

With ZUS Coffee’s announcement of HYUNHAYO’s ambassadorship, fans’ calls for an official partnership have been answered.

Behind the Teaser

The official reveal of HYUNHAYO as brand ambassadors culminated a meticulously planned teaser campaign.

On 16 October, ZUS Coffee dropped a viral 15-second teaser video featuring the backs of Choi Hyunsuk, Haruto, and Yoshi looking at a blue storefront.

Accompanying the clip was the cryptic caption: “Looks like someone found their way to our outlet. Guess all roads lead to something BLUE,” kicking off massive online speculation.

The official partnership announcement was subsequently dropped two days later, on Sunday (18 October).

The highly anticipated collaboration expands the footprint of the signature Coconut Series, running across five ASEAN nations—Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Brunei.

In addition to the core drinks featured in the initial announcement, the full menu expansion highlights:

Mango Coconut

Coconut Café Latté

Coconut Crush

To make the collaboration even more memorable, TEUMEs can also collect exclusive HYUNHAYO sticker packs alongside their daily caffeine runs.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.