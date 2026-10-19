CHAGEE Launches Limited-Time Watermelon Series In Malaysia, Made With Fresh Fruit

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CHAGEE has rolled out its Watermelon Series across Malaysia from 16 October, but only for a limited time.

The brand says the milk tea and fruit tea drinks are made with 100% fresh watermelon prepared daily.

There are three drinks to pick from.

The Watermelon Oolong Milk Tea is the easy one, and you can have it hot or cold.

The Pistachio Cloud Watermelon Oolong is cold only; it comes topped with pistachio whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

The third is the Watermelon Jasmine Tea, which is a watermelon slushy blended with tea.

It also has chewy kanten balls and a layer of New Zealand cream cheese on top.

As for the teas, the oolong is a lightly roasted Tie Guan Yin, and the other drink uses Jasmine.

Merchandise In Two Stages

The Watermelon Palette Collection comes out in two stages.

From 16 October, the Touch ‘N Go NFC card bundle is sold only on the CHAGEE App, from RM38.90.

The Square Scrunchie comes with a purchase of two select Large drinks, in store or on the app.

From 23 October, the Reusable Straw Bundle with custom drink charms goes on sale on the app from RM25.90.

CHAGEE Malaysia said it follows compliance protocols across its operations.

Customers can check the certification of their nearest outlet in the JAKIM directory.

As of August, CHAGEE has more than 7,000 stores worldwide and runs regional expansion from its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

From Royal Selangor to Lee Chong Wei, CHAGEE Dresses Its Tea in Prestige

CHAGEE’s explosive growth in Malaysia comes down to a few key factors that set it apart from older bubble tea brands.

Unlike traditional boba chains that rely heavily on artificial powders, heavy syrups, and non-dairy creamers, CHAGEE uses whole-leaf tea and fresh milk.

A consensus among consumers highlights that it has successfully positioned itself as a much healthier, lower-sugar option.

CHAGEE uses sophisticated, luxury-inspired packaging and traditional Chinese heritage aesthetics.

Their spacious, comfortable outlets act as social hubs where people actively want to hang out or work.

The brand keeps itself highly relevant through prestige partnerships—such as teaming up with Royal Selangor or Malaysian sports icon Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei—which inject cultural credibility into the brand.

CHAGEE occupies a premium positioning in the market.

While it is far more expensive than budget chains like Mixue (which sells drinks for RM2 to RM6.50), it sits comfortably in the premium segment alongside major coffee and tea players.

The general price range for a standard drink on the CHAGEE Malaysia Menu spans between RM10.90 and RM20.00.

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