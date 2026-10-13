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The Seoul Restaurant Malaysians Keep Recommending Has Finally Opened In KL
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The Seoul Restaurant Malaysians Keep Recommending Has Finally Opened In KL

Gosame — known for charcoal-grilled mackerel, soft tofu stew and a pork-free menu certified under Seoul’s Salam Seoul programme — is now open at The Stories of Taman Tunku, sixteen years after its Malaysian co-owner first walked through its doors as a student.

by
October 13, 2026
Credit: @gosame.my/IG
In Brief
  • Popular Seoul restaurant Gosame has opened its first Malaysian outlet at The Stories of Taman Tunku in Kuala Lumpur.
  • Gosame specialises in charcoal-grilled fish and homestyle Korean dishes, and is certified pork-free under Seoul's Salam Seoul programme.
  • Malaysian Ammar Shahrin, a former student in South Korea, partnered with Gosame's owner to bring authentic flavours to Malaysia.

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Popular South Korean restaurant Gosame opened its first Malaysian outlet on 12 October at The Stories of Taman Tunku in Kuala Lumpur.

Travellers who have visited Seoul often recommend it for its flavourful food, especially for those after something beyond the usual Korean BBQ and fried chicken.

For anyone unfamiliar with the name, Gosame is known for its charcoal-grilled fish and homestyle dishes like grilled mackerel (Godeungeo-gui), spicy stir-fried squid (Ojing-eo Bokgeum) and soft tofu stew (Sundubu Jjigae).

Gosame is also listed as a pork-free restaurant under the Seoul Tourism Association’s Salam Seoul programme, meaning none of its dishes contain pork. The same approach is reportedly being carried over to the Malaysian outlet.

How did this South Korean–Malaysian partnership come about?

Malaysian Ammar Shahrin first tried Gosame in 2010, while studying in South Korea, after his Korean friends took him there. Years later, he teamed up with the restaurant’s owner to bring those same flavours home.

Ammar said he helped develop the menu for Gosame Malaysia and made regular trips to South Korea to keep the taste consistent while keeping it familiar to the Malaysian palate.

To honour those student roots, Gosame Malaysia’s grand opening features a Weekday Special 30% Student Discount! It is a poetic way to ensure today’s local university students can enjoy the same comforting meals Ammar lived on without breaking the bank.

READ MORE: Gosame: Restoran Korea Kegemaran Pelancong Malaysia Bakal Dibuka Di KL?

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