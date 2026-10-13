The Seoul Restaurant Malaysians Keep Recommending Has Finally Opened In KL
Gosame — known for charcoal-grilled mackerel, soft tofu stew and a pork-free menu certified under Seoul’s Salam Seoul programme — is now open at The Stories of Taman Tunku, sixteen years after its Malaysian co-owner first walked through its doors as a student.
Credit: @gosame.my/IG
In Brief
- Popular Seoul restaurant Gosame has opened its first Malaysian outlet at The Stories of Taman Tunku in Kuala Lumpur.
- Gosame specialises in charcoal-grilled fish and homestyle Korean dishes, and is certified pork-free under Seoul's Salam Seoul programme.
- Malaysian Ammar Shahrin, a former student in South Korea, partnered with Gosame's owner to bring authentic flavours to Malaysia.