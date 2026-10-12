KFC Malaysia: 6 Pieces For RM26, Double Points For Members — Two Days Only
KFC Malaysia’s six-piece promotion runs Wednesday and Thursday (14 to 15 October) at participating outlets nationwide, with add-on sides, double loyalty points, and a Japanese cat-character collaboration still ongoing in stores.
Credit: KFC Malaysia
In Brief
- KFC Malaysia is offering six pieces of fried chicken for RM26 on 14 to 15 October, with double reward points for members.
- The deal is available in-store, via KFC Delivery and the KFC App, excluding Genting Highlands, Mall of Medini and airport outlets.