KFC Malaysia: 6 Pieces For RM26, Double Points For Members — Two Days Only

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KFC Malaysia is offering six pieces of its signature fried chicken for just RM26, but only for two days.

Customers can pick Original Recipe or Hot & Spicy, so everyone at the table gets the flavour they like. Those who want a fuller meal can add sides for RM5.50 each.

The promotion runs from 14 to 15 October, from 10am to 10pm, at participating outlets nationwide. It excludes Genting Highlands, Mall of Medini and airport outlets.

The deal can be enjoyed in-store and is also available through KFC Delivery and Self Collect on the KFC App. KFC members will also earn double reward points on every purchase.

KFC x Mofusand collaboration

KFC Malaysia has teamed up with Japanese cat-character brand Mofusand for an official collaboration that began on 22 September.

The collection of cat-themed merchandise can be bought with any KFC purchase.

KFC x Mofusand merchandise

Keychain Plush Charm (4-inch): From RM49.90 as a Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP), or RM54.90 a la carte.

From RM49.90 as a Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP), or RM54.90 a la carte. 8-inch Plushie: From RM79.90 as a PWP, or RM84.90 a la carte. Available at selected stores only.

From RM79.90 as a PWP, or RM84.90 a la carte. Available at selected stores only. Tote Bag: From RM19.90 as a PWP, or RM24.90 a la carte. Available from 6 October 2026.

From RM19.90 as a PWP, or RM24.90 a la carte. Available from 6 October 2026. Sticker Sheet and Notebook: Free with every Chicky Meal purchase, limited to one per receipt while stocks last.

To go with the collaboration, KFC has set up Mofusand-themed store activations at 1 Utama (25 September) and Queensbay Mall, Penang (9 October). The next one will open at Mid Valley Southkey, Johor, on 16 October.

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