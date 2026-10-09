TRP
Now Reading
Johnnie Walker’s Newest Scotch Tastes Like Blackberry Pie, It Is Now Permanently On Malaysian Shelves
TRP
TRP

Johnnie Walker’s Newest Scotch Tastes Like Blackberry Pie, It Is Now Permanently On Malaysian Shelves

Four years after taking the Master Blender role, Dr. Emma Walker’s first innovation has arrived in Malaysia — a fruit-forward Scotch built around an experimental distillery’s longest fermentation runs, with tasting notes that read nothing like a whisky menu.

by
October 9, 2026
Fernando Fong
In Brief
  • Johnnie Walker Black Ruby has landed permanently in Malaysia, boasting fruity tasting notes like blackberry pie, raspberry jam, and maraschino cherries.
  • Roseisle Distillery's extended fermentation and distillation process creates Black Ruby's bold, fruit-forward character, making it distinct from other Johnnie Walker expressions.
  • Master Blender Dr Emma Walker developed Black Ruby to attract new Scotch drinkers, with cocktail experiences and bar takeovers planned across Malaysia.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It does not taste like whisky, and that is the point.

Johnnie Walker Black Ruby recently landed in Malaysia, with tasting notes that read more like a dessert menu than a Scotch: raspberry jam, blackberry pie, maraschino cherries, figs, plums, honeyed sweetness.

A thread of spice and delicate smoke closes the finish.

Diageo confirmed the expression as a permanent addition to the Malaysian market.

At the heart of the blend is Roseisle — Diageo’s most modern distillery, opened in 2009 and built for experimentation.

Extended fermentation and distillation runs there produced the amplified fruity character that defines Black Ruby.

The other contributors — Clynelish, Glenkinchie, Cameronbridge, Cardhu, Caol Ila — are established names in the Johnnie Walker stable. Roseisle is the variable that makes this one different.

It is also the first consumer product to reflect that work.

Built for a New Kind of Drinker

Dr Emma Walker, who became Johnnie Walker Master Blender in 2022, developed Black Ruby as her first innovation in the role.

“There is a subtle hint of spice and delicate smoke that adds to the complexity,” she said in a statement.

The fruit-forward profile and cocktail positioning point to a deliberate reach beyond the existing Scotch drinker.

Bar takeovers and curated cocktail experiences at participating venues across Malaysia are planned for the coming months.

The expression made its Malaysian debut at Vox Live KL in September — an evening of signature cocktails, live mixing demonstrations, tarot card readings, and DJ sets by Vikna, Yazzi, and Jaelyn.

All photos by the writer. For readers aged 21 and above. This content is intended for non-Muslims only.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd