Johnnie Walker’s Newest Scotch Tastes Like Blackberry Pie, It Is Now Permanently On Malaysian Shelves

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It does not taste like whisky, and that is the point.

Johnnie Walker Black Ruby recently landed in Malaysia, with tasting notes that read more like a dessert menu than a Scotch: raspberry jam, blackberry pie, maraschino cherries, figs, plums, honeyed sweetness.

A thread of spice and delicate smoke closes the finish.

Diageo confirmed the expression as a permanent addition to the Malaysian market.

At the heart of the blend is Roseisle — Diageo’s most modern distillery, opened in 2009 and built for experimentation.

Extended fermentation and distillation runs there produced the amplified fruity character that defines Black Ruby.

The other contributors — Clynelish, Glenkinchie, Cameronbridge, Cardhu, Caol Ila — are established names in the Johnnie Walker stable. Roseisle is the variable that makes this one different.

It is also the first consumer product to reflect that work.

Built for a New Kind of Drinker

Dr Emma Walker, who became Johnnie Walker Master Blender in 2022, developed Black Ruby as her first innovation in the role.

“There is a subtle hint of spice and delicate smoke that adds to the complexity,” she said in a statement.

The fruit-forward profile and cocktail positioning point to a deliberate reach beyond the existing Scotch drinker.

Bar takeovers and curated cocktail experiences at participating venues across Malaysia are planned for the coming months.

The expression made its Malaysian debut at Vox Live KL in September — an evening of signature cocktails, live mixing demonstrations, tarot card readings, and DJ sets by Vikna, Yazzi, and Jaelyn.

All photos by the writer. For readers aged 21 and above. This content is intended for non-Muslims only.

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