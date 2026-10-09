Johnnie Walker’s Newest Scotch Tastes Like Blackberry Pie, It Is Now Permanently On Malaysian Shelves
Four years after taking the Master Blender role, Dr. Emma Walker’s first innovation has arrived in Malaysia — a fruit-forward Scotch built around an experimental distillery’s longest fermentation runs, with tasting notes that read nothing like a whisky menu.
Fernando Fong
In Brief
- Johnnie Walker Black Ruby has landed permanently in Malaysia, boasting fruity tasting notes like blackberry pie, raspberry jam, and maraschino cherries.
- Roseisle Distillery's extended fermentation and distillation process creates Black Ruby's bold, fruit-forward character, making it distinct from other Johnnie Walker expressions.
- Master Blender Dr Emma Walker developed Black Ruby to attract new Scotch drinkers, with cocktail experiences and bar takeovers planned across Malaysia.