Delivery Cravings Sorted: KFC Member’s Day Buy 1 Free 1 Is Here

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KFC Malaysia is launching its Member’s Day with a Buy 1 Get 1 Free Promo from 11 to 13 October 2026 for orders placed between 10am and 10pm.

The selected meals that are valid for this promo are:

Colonel Classic Combo – Starting from RM16.49

6-pc Nuggets Combo – Starting from RM18.49

Signature Box Classic – Starting from RM23.49

Each registered user can purchase a maximum of three Buy 1 Free 1 sets per transaction.

The promotion is exclusive to KFC Delivery via the KFC App or the official website. It’s unavailable for dine-in, self-collect, or third-party app orders (FoodPanda, GrabFood, ShopeeFood)

The Buy 1 Free 1 promotion is available in all KFC outlets except Genting Highlands, Mall of Medini, and airport outlets.

How to order online?

Log in or register on the KFC App or at KFC.com.my Select Delivery, then enter your address, delivery date, and time. Under ‘Promotions,’ look for the KFC Member’s Day B1F1 deal. Add your meals to the cart (maximum of three sets per transaction). Complete your order with online payment or cash-on-delivery (COD).

Take note that this promotion is not eligible to earn Rewards Points.

For more information, head over to the official website here.

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