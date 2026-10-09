Delivery Cravings Sorted: KFC Member’s Day Buy 1 Free 1 Is Here
Get free KFC meals this weekend, but there’s a catch: the Buy 1 Free 1 deal is exclusive to direct delivery orders, with a maximum of three sets per transaction and limited outlet availability.
In Brief
- KFC Malaysia's Member's Day Buy 1 Get 1 Free promo runs from 11 to 13 October 2026, available between 10am and 10pm.
- Three meals qualify for the deal: Colonel Classic Combo, 6-pc Nuggets Combo, and Signature Box Classic, with a maximum of three sets per transaction.
- The promo is exclusive to KFC Delivery via the KFC App or KFC.com.my, and is not available on FoodPanda, GrabFood, or ShopeeFood.