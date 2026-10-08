Dine 7 Times In McDonald’s And Earn Yourself A Free McChicken Burger

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McDonald’s Malaysia is introducing a new promotion under its Mekdi Superfans Program.

After completing 7 orders in a single month, customers unlock the Platinum membership tier, which entitles them to a free McChicken burger.

Orders can be made for Dine-In, Takeaway, Drive-Thru, or McDelivery as long as orders are done or scanned using the official app. Third-party delivery apps like GrabFood and FoodPanda do not qualify.

Here’s how to work your way towards a free burger this month:

Open the McD App Order a minimum of RM10 per receipt. Track your status under the Mekdi Superfans section. Once you achieve 7 qualified orders, go to the Exclusive Rewards section to claim and redeem the free burger.

While you work toward your free McChicken burger, remember to enjoy the perks of each membership tier along the way.

Each step up unlocks even more rewards and benefits, such as free sundaes, birthday treats, earning cashbacks and bonus points.

Here’s the breakdown of the membership tiers:

0 orders – Newbie

1-2 orders – Bronze

3-4 orders – Silver

5-6 orders – Gold

7+ orders – Platinum (unlocks free McChicken burger)

For more information, head over to McDonald’s Mekdi Superfans official site here.

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