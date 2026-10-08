Dine 7 Times In McDonald’s And Earn Yourself A Free McChicken Burger
McDonald’s Malaysia’s Mekdi Superfans Program rewards customers who complete seven qualifying orders in a single month — placed via the official McD app with a minimum spend of RM10 per order — with a free McChicken burger upon reaching the Platinum tier.
Credit: McDonald's Malaysia
In Brief
- Complete 7 McDonald's orders in a single month via the McD App to unlock Platinum membership and claim a free McChicken burger.
- Orders must be placed or scanned through the official McD App, with a minimum spend of RM10 per receipt. Third-party apps do not qualify.
- The Mekdi Superfans Program features five membership tiers, each unlocking perks like free sundaes, birthday treats, cashbacks, and bonus points.