Ninja, Mochi, And Taro: McDonald’s Malaysia’s Japan Season Has More Than One Reason To Queue

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McDonald’s Malaysia launched its Japan-inspired limited-time menu earlier this month, anchored by the return of the Samurai Burger — a seasonal fixture with a loyal following built over years of annual appearances.

Within days, early reviewers were ordering the other one.

The Ninja Wasabi Burger, debuting alongside the returning Samurai, drew comparisons that consistently favoured the newcomer.

Reviewers cited the Ninja’s wasabi-shoyu sauce — a soy base with a wasabi finish — and its thick, crispy chicken katsu patty as the deciding factors.

By contrast, some described the Samurai’s teriyaki glaze as too sweet.

The Samurai Burger comes in beef and chicken variants, both with a double-patty option.

The Ninja Wasabi Burger follows the same logic — a double variant exists, despite advertising campaigns leaning heavily on the single chicken katsu patty as its centrepiece.

Both burgers are available as standalone items or as part of a McValue Meal.

The Double Ninja Wasabi Chicken Burger Medium McValue Meal is priced at around RM27.26, with a Large McValue Meal option available for those with larger appetites.

The katsu patty is significantly thicker and heavier than the Samurai’s standard grilled patty.

https://www.tiktok.com/@what2eatkl/video/7683501287324781844?q=Ninja%20Wasabi%20Burger&t=1790783004812

Matcha, Strawberry, and Mochi: The Unexpected Trio That Works

The Mochi Matcha Deluxe Sundae (RM8.96) layers vanilla soft serve with matcha and strawberry sauces, matcha biscuit chips, and red bean mochi — delivering a dessert that punches well above its fast-food price point.

The base is McDonald’s signature sweet, creamy vanilla soft serve.

Over it, the matcha sauce adds a subtle earthiness with a gentle aftertaste that never tips into bitterness, while the strawberry sauce brings a bright, tangy fruitiness that cuts cleanly through both the cream and the green tea.

The mochi, however, is what reviewers keep coming back to.

Soft, pillowy, and satisfyingly chewy, the red bean pieces introduce a traditional gummy texture that elevates the whole cup.

Scattered throughout, the matcha biscuit chips add a sudden crunch that plays well against the softness of everything else.

Matcha purists may find the overall profile too sweet or too mild.

But as a sweet-tangy-creamy combination with genuine textural range, it lands closer to a proper parfait than a sundae — and at RM8.96, that is a difficult argument to make against it.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hasya.jpeg/video/7683844729334746375?q=Mochi%20Matcha%20Deluxe%20Sundae&t=1790783386488

More Than Just a Pie

McDonald’s Malaysia’s Taro Pie stands out for its warm, thick, lavender-purple filling packed with real chunky taro pieces rather than smooth paste — delivering an earthy, nutty sweetness held in check by a hot, flaky, deeply fried golden crust.

Where most fast-food fruit pies rely on starchy purée, the taro filling here has genuine substance to it.

The flavour is mild and slightly nutty, not unlike a sweeter, earthier vanilla sweet potato, and the piping-hot filling paired with McDonald’s iconic bubbled, shatteringly crisp fried dough makes every bite a study in contrast.

The lineup is completed by limited-edition Taro Dip and Mango Dip sundae cones and a Sakura McFizz drink.

Part of the September Taro Series, this fan-favourite dessert sits alongside other themed treats including the Taro Dip Cone (RM3.68), Mango Dip Cone (RM3.68), and Mochi Matcha Deluxe Sundae (RM8.96).

Available nationwide while stocks last, the promotion was heavily celebrated with unique local drive-thru events where the first 50 customers who shouted “Roar.. Saya Lapar-zilla!” received a free Taro Pie.

McDonald’s Malaysia rotates its promotional menu approximately every four to eight weeks, with the Japan-themed window traditionally occupying the September slot in the brand’s annual calendar.

All photos by the writer.

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