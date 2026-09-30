Konnichi-want! Baskin-Robbins’ Japan Summer Series Kicks Off This October

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Ice-cream chain Baskin-Robbins is bringing distinctive Japan-inspired ice-cream flavours to Malaysia with the launch of its Japan Summer Series.

Available at all Baskin-Robbins outlets nationwide from 1 October 2026, the lineup puts three flavours in the spotlight: Matcha, Musk Melon, and Popping Shower.

“Choosing an ice cream flavor is one of life’s little joys and at Baskin-Robbins, we have always put flavor discovery at the heart of the experience. With our wide variety of flavors, there is always something new to try and a new favorite waiting to be found,” said Cheah Jia Ming, Director of Baskin-Robbins Malaysia and Singapore.

We got to try out all three of the featured flavours during the series’ media launch today (30 September) at Baskin-Robbins TRX in Kuala Lumpur.

Our verdict?

They’re all good!

The Matcha flavour is an authentic Japanese matcha ice cream crafted with premium green tea powder sourced from Kitagawa Hanbei Shoten, a historic Uji tea merchant in Kyoto with over 150 years of tradition.

Meanwhile, the irresistibly fragrant musk melon ice cream is balanced by a gentle, creamy milk finish, creating a flavor that feels light yet indulgent.

We saved the best for last — Popping Shower is Japan’s No. 1 best-selling Baskin-Robbins flavour that combines cool mint and sweet white chocolate ice cream with bursting pop-rock candies that create a lively burst of texture in every bite.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Enjoy all three flavours on a waffle or in a cone

The trio featured above are only the beginning.

Baskin-Robbins and ice-cream lovers can look forward to more Japan Summer Series delights on the menu when it becomes available.

The Japan Trio Waffle combines single scoops of the Matcha, Musk Melon, and Popping flavours on a waffle — a dessert perfect for sharing.

If you want it in a cone, the Japan Triple Fun Scoop is what you want. You can mix it up with all three flavours, or pick three scoops of your favourite one.

Pic: Baskin-Robbins Malaysia

For those who prefer to sip rather than scoop, the Japanese Summer Series Blasts is a limited-time beverage offering of Matcha Blast, Musk Melon Blast, and Lemon Sherbet Blast up until 11 November 2026.

Pic: Baskin-Robbins Malaysia

Purchase any of the limited-time treats and you’ll also get a free Japan Summer Series puffy sticker (limited to one per receipt while stocks last). Pic: Baskin-Robbins Malaysia

The Japan Summer Series is a first taste of what’s to come from Baskin-Robbins. With more creative flavor combinations on the way, customers can look forward to more fresh surprises at Baskin-Robbins and new favorites to discover, so keep your spoons ready for the next scoop!

Discover the Japan Summer Series at your nearest Baskin-Robbins outlet from 1 October 2026, or find out more on Baskin-Robbins’ Instagram page @baskinrobbinsmalaysia and Facebook page at Baskin-Robbins Malaysia.

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