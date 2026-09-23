Malaysia’s Largest Underground Wine Cellar Is In Petaling Jaya, Two Hours Of Free-Flow Starts At RM88

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A French red and an Australian white, two hours, unlimited pours, RM88 per person.

That is the current promotion at LAVO, a restaurant lounge and wine atelier in Menara Lien Hoe, Persiaran Tropicana, Petaling Jaya — running daily from noon to 6 PM.

The two wines on offer are the Tempus Two Silver Series Sauvignon Blanc from South-Eastern Australia and the Vignobles Vellas Cuvée Prestige Syrah 47 Blend from Languedoc-Roussillon in southern France.

A single glass of house wine at a comparable restaurant in the Klang Valley typically runs between RM25 and RM35.

A retail bottle of either wine sits at approximately RM60 to RM80 on the shelf.

At three glasses, the RM88 promotion breaks even.

After that, the arithmetic shifts entirely in the diner’s favour.

One For The Afternoon, One For The Argument

The Sauvignon Blanc is the Tempus Two Silver Series 2025 — a fresh, citrus-forward white with passionfruit and lemon-lime on the nose, the kind of wine that disappears quickly in the afternoon heat.

The year grounds it.

Readers who know wine will note it is a young vintage — which is exactly right for a Sauvignon Blanc meant to be drunk now, not cellared.

On Vivino, the world’s largest wine community platform, it holds a rating of 3.5 to 4.2 stars.

It was never meant to be a collector’s bottle, and in this context, that is precisely the point.

The Syrah is the Vignobles Vellas Cuvée Prestige Syrah 47 Blend — a Pays d’Oc IGP, a protected geographic designation from the Languedoc in southern France — full-bodied, dark-fruited, and finishing smooth.

It is a limited edition release; the bottle on your table has a number on it.

Vignobles Vellas is a family-owned producer with a long-standing reputation in southern France.

The wine is full-bodied, dark-fruited, and finishes smooth — a crowd-pleasing red that drinks above its price point.

11,000 Square Feet Underground

LAVO is not a casual kopitiam with a wine list.

Beneath the restaurant sits Lavo Gallery — an 11,000-square-foot, temperature-controlled underground cellar, the largest of its kind in Malaysia, stocking over 2,000 labels curated by a group head sommelier.

It is also a retail floor, with an e-commerce wing and custom gift orders available through LavoWine.

The venue holds the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence — an industry recognition given to restaurants with distinguished wine lists, awarded by one of the world’s most authoritative wine publications.

Upstairs, the main dining hall runs 7,000 square feet, anchored by a 200-inch HD screen and a stage that hosts live bands from 8:30 PM, Mondays to Saturdays.

Private KTV rooms and an alfresco terrace sit alongside.

The free-flow window closes at 6 PM.

The band starts at 8:30 PM.

LAVO Restaurant & Lavo Gallery is located at Menara Lien Hoe, Tropicana, Petaling Jaya. All photos by the writer.

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