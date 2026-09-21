Monkey Coffee Cup TTDI: A Fun Mix Of Korean-Inspired Eats And Coffee

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There’s no shortage of cafes in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), so it takes a little something extra to stand out from the crowd.

Monkey Coffee Cup does this by mixing familiar cafe favourites with Korean-inspired flavours, resulting in a menu that jumps from coffee and smoothies to pizza, pasta and rice dishes.

We dropped by to try a little bit of everything, and while some dishes stood out more than others, the overall experience was a pretty enjoyable one.

Coffee, But With A Korean Twist

We started with the drinks, including the Monkey Einspanner, MCC Einspanner and Injeolmi Cream Latte.

The Einspanners are a safe bet if you enjoy coffee with a creamy, indulgent finish. The espresso still gives you that caffeine kick, while the creamy topping makes the drink feel more like a treat than your usual cup of kopi.

MCC Einspanner (left) offers a sweet, creamy orange-flavoured foam while the Monkey Einspanner (right) is the banana version. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The Injeolmi Cream Latte, meanwhile, is the more unusual option of the three. It has a creamy, slightly nutty character that gives it a distinctly Korean-inspired twist.

The Injeolmi Cream Latte comes with a stick of Tteok Dango. Pic: Shahril / TRP

If you prefer your coffee strong and straightforward, the Einspanner is probably the way to go. But if you’re someone who enjoys trying different flavours, the Injeolmi Cream Latte is a more interesting choice.

The Pizza Is Where Things Get Fun

The Hong Dae Buldak Pizza is probably the one that will catch the attention of anyone who likes spicy food. We went for the Extra Spicy version, and yes, it does bring some heat.

The cheesy base helps take the edge off the spice, but this is still a pizza for people who genuinely enjoy a bit of fire in their food. It’s a fun combination, although the spice can become the dominant flavour after a few bites.

Hong Dae Buldak Pizza. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The Gang Nam Bulgogi Pizza is a little easier going. The savoury beef bulgogi flavours work nicely with the cheese, making it feel like a familiar pizza with a Korean twist rather than something completely out of left field.

Gang Nam Bulgogi Pizza. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Of the two, the bulgogi pizza is probably the more crowd-friendly option, particularly if you’re sharing with friends who aren’t big on spicy food.

Comfort Food With A Korean Influence

For something more substantial, we also tried the Truffle Sunny Pasta and Bulgogi K Rice.

The Truffle Sunny Pasta is rich, creamy and fairly indulgent, with the truffle flavour coming through nicely. It’s the sort of dish that works when you’re in the mood for something comforting rather than particularly light.

Truffle Sunny Pasta. Pic: Shahril / TRP

The Bulgogi K Rice takes a simpler approach. The savoury bulgogi paired with rice makes for a straightforward, filling meal without trying too hard to reinvent the wheel.

And honestly, that’s part of what works about the menu. Not everything needs to be wildly experimental. Some of the dishes take familiar comfort food and simply give it a Korean-inspired spin.

Bulgogi K Rice. Pic: Shahril / TRP

Something To Cool Things Down

After all that coffee, cheese, spice and creamy pasta, the Mango Smoothie was a welcome change of pace.

It’s sweet, fruity and refreshing, and makes sense as a sidekick to some of the heavier dishes. If you’re going for the Extra Spicy Buldak Pizza, having something cold and fruity on the table isn’t a bad idea either.

Mango Smoothie. Pic: Shahril / TRP

So, Is Monkey Coffee Cup Worth A Visit?

Monkey Coffee Cup isn’t necessarily trying to be the most sophisticated cafe in TTDI, and that’s probably not the point.

Instead, it feels like a casual spot where you can come with friends, order a few things to share and have some fun with a menu that doesn’t stick too closely to the usual cafe formula.

Some dishes are more memorable than others, but there’s enough variety here that most people should be able to find something they like. The Korean-inspired flavours also give the menu a bit of personality, particularly when it comes to the pizzas and drinks.

If you’re around TTDI and bored of the usual coffee, cake and brunch routine, Monkey Coffee Cup is worth checking out for a casual meal with a little Korean-inspired fun thrown into the mix.

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