Heritage Food, A Guinness Record Attempt, And A Former Radio DJ At Pavilion Bukit Jalil This Weekend

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Kopitiam Fest × Guinness World Records runs from today to Sunday (18 to 20 September), 12 noon to 10 pm daily, at Level 3 Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Admission is free.

The event is anchored by Emely Poon, Malaysian artist and former radio personality, whose online food programme Emely 请吃饭 (Emely Invites You to Eat) served as the sourcing ground for the vendor lineup.

Poon spent months filming heritage stall operators before assembling them into a single physical market.

The Record Attempt

On Saturday (19 Sep), from 12 pm to 8 pm, organisers will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the Most Kopi Tarik Sold in 8 Hours, in partnership with Kopi Cap Arnab.

The attempt runs for eight hours and requires public participation to reach the target volume.

The vendor lineup spans several decades of KL and Peninsular food history:

Pudu Four Eye Boy Crispy Fried Chicken (Pudu 四眼仔胜利炸鸡)

(Pudu 四眼仔胜利炸鸡) Song Kee Beef Noodles (颂记牛肉粉)

(颂记牛肉粉) Lim’s Prawn Noodles (林家虾面)

(林家虾面) Ipoh Falim Fishball Noodles (怡保华林市鱼丸仔)

(怡保华林市鱼丸仔) Penang Ng Kee Cake Shop (槟城伍记饼家)

(槟城伍记饼家) Lao Ma Oyster Omelette (老妈蚝煎)

(老妈蚝煎) Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh (杨氏肉骨茶)

(杨氏肉骨茶) Kuih Inn — Nyonya kuih, made fresh daily, no overnight stock, no artificial colouring

— Nyonya kuih, made fresh daily, no overnight stock, no artificial colouring Shunde Kopitiam Chee Cheong Fun (顺德茶室猪肠粉)

(顺德茶室猪肠粉) Old Klang Road Mini Buddha Jumps Over The Wall Soup

Thai In Law: Run by a viral former cabin-crew couple, bringing incredibly popular, intensely creamy Dry Tom Yum noodles and authentic street flavours

Modern operators including Ebony & Ivory Coffee and Thai In Law are also present.

Beyond The Food

Poon is conducting live on-ground interview segments in the Kopibing Day format, featuring guests from politics, corporate, and medical sectors.

A live culinary competition, 一味封神！(The Ultimate Food Crowning), pits internet-famous cooks against Michelin-calibre Nyonya chefs on stage.

A Mid-Autumn lantern walk is scheduled for Sunday evening (20 Sep).

Visitors are encouraged to dress in kopitiam style — floral shirts, shorts, sandals — to match the 1980s throwback theme.

Social media check-ins at designated retro setups qualify for mystery gift redemptions on-site.

All photos by the writer.

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