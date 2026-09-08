The Korean Beef Seoul’s Michelin Chefs Swear By, The Chinese Liquor Everyone Recognises, One Store In TRX

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Walk far enough through Mercato The Exchange TRX and the shelves tell two different stories to two different customers.

On one end: Wuliangye baijiu, one of China’s most recognised luxury spirits — and at Mercato TRX, it arrives not as a single bottle but as a full tier ladder.

The range spans five expressions, all belonging to the ‘Nongxiang’ (Strong-Aroma) family, brewed from five core grains: sorghum, rice, glutinous rice, wheat, and corn.

At the accessible end sits Wuliang Mellow (五粮醇), sweeter and more fragrant, built for banquets and casual gatherings.

A step up is Wuliang Tequ (五粮特曲), a superior-grade distillation with a richer cellar aroma and a grain sweetness that lingers.

For collectors, a FIFA World Cup limited edition bottle arrives in custom packaging tied to Wuliangye’s global activations.

The Purple Bottle (紫气东来, Zi Qi Dong Lai) — translated as “Aura from the East” — represents the ultra-premium tier: a deep purple decanter at 39% ABV, silkier and softer than the standard expression, built for those who find full-strength baijiu too aggressive.

At the top sits the Classic 8th Generation, the flagship bottled at 52% ABV, delivering layered notes of pineapple, liquorice, and light florals with a warm, dry finish — the standard for prestige gifting and high-end business banquets across China and beyond.

The brand’s presence at Mercato runs deeper than shelf space — a Wuliangye Baijiu Masterclass was recently held at the store by Luen Heng F&B, the official distributor of Wuliangye in Malaysia, with a seat offered to anyone who purchased a bottle on the night.

Grade 1++: The Beef That Earned Its Certification

On the other: MiGyeongSan Hanwoo, a halal-certified Korean beef sourced exclusively from young female cattle that have never calved or been milked.

With fat marbling at 40 to 50 percent — compared to Wagyu’s up to 70 percent — it delivers a stronger, more robust beef flavour against Wagyu’s extreme buttery richness.

While not objectively superior, it is distinctly different—offering a premium profile with a character of its own, alongside a halal certification that many standard Wagyu imports lack.

At Mercato, the beef is stocked at the highest classification available — Grade 1++ (BMS 9), the ultimate quality tier in South Korea’s grading system.

The counter carries four cut categories: Striploin, prized for its balance of robust flavour and marbling; Ribeye and Middle Loin, the most heavily marbled and tender of the range; Tenderloin and Sirloin, leaner but butter-soft, suited for quick searing; and Yakiniku and Shabu-Shabu slices, masterfully thin-cut for Korean-style table grilling or hotpot.

Pricing runs from RM40.59 to RM87.00 per 100g, depending on the cut.

Mercato has always operated at the premium end of grocery retail — curated inventory, affluent catchments, and a product range that reflects the diversity of its shoppers.

The Exchange TRX outlet is no exception, and the pairing of a luxury Chinese spirit with a rare halal-certified Korean beef on the same floor is less a coincidence than a natural expression of what the brand has always done: stock two lanes, serve two markets, and let each find what it came for.

The baijiu and the beef do not necessarily compete for the same customer.

For those who appreciate both, that is precisely the point.

READ MORE: Mercato Anchors Sunway d’Hill With Premium Shopping Experience

READ MORE: Korea’s Chef Son Jongwon Dazzles Malaysians With Dishes Featuring MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef

All photos by the writer.

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