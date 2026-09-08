The Dalmore Keeps Pouring Its Best Whisky For Anyone Who Shows Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A single malt whisky that retails above RM 800 a bottle is being poured tonight (8 Sep) at Pavilion Damansara Heights — and the entry fee to taste it is, effectively, zero.

The Dalmore Masterclass, hosted at The Food Merchant on Tuesday evening, charges RM 50 per seat.

That RM 50 returns in full as a shopping voucher redeemable during the event.

The tasting, in practical terms, is complimentary.

Three expressions from The Dalmore’s Principal Collection are on the table: the 12 Year Old, the 15 Year Old, and the Cigar Malt Reserve — the last of which is the one that changes the arithmetic entirely.

Richard Paterson Had A Cigar In Mind

The Cigar Malt Reserve is not an age-statement whisky.

It is a deliberate construction — American white oak ex-bourbon casks, 30-year-old Matusalem Oloroso sherry butts, and Cabernet Sauvignon red wine barriques, assembled by Master Distiller Richard Paterson specifically to hold its character against a full-bodied cigar.

It is bottled at 44% ABV.

In Malaysia, it retails at approximately RM 840.

The 12 Year Old opens the evening on familiar ground — Seville orange, dark chocolate, warm spice, half its maturation spent in rare 30-year-old Matusalem sherry butts.

The 15 Year Old, which The Dalmore describes as the epitome of its house style, runs through three distinct sherry woods simultaneously: Apostoles, Matusalem, and Amoroso Oloroso.

Mandarin orange, caramel, dark chocolate, crushed almonds.

The Cigar Malt arrives last, introducing red wine wood to a palate already primed by two expressions built entirely on sherry — the contrast is structural, not accidental.

#MemeHistory #Whisky #InternetLegends #ClassicMemes ♬ original sound – Viral Classics @viral_classics Meet Richard Paterson — aka "The Nose" — one of the most legendary whisky Master Blenders alive. This man has spent 50+ years training his nose to detect flavours most of us couldn't name with a dictionary. He can reportedly identify a whisky's age, region, and cask type from a single sniff. No joke. His nose is literally insured for £2.5 million. 💀 But the internet? The internet saw a man sniffing a glass with the intensity of someone defusing a bomb… and immediately started using it to mock every single one of their unhinged life choices. Swirling tap water. Nosing a McDonald's Sprite. Deeply evaluating a 4-pack of Tennent's. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The contrast is what makes it eternal — a world-class professional applying sacred-level mastery to something completely ridiculous. That's the recipe for a timeless meme. Follow @viral_classics for more iconic internet moments you forgot existed 👀⬇️ #ViralClassics

The Stag On The Bottle Is Not A Marketing Decision

George Schulze, The Dalmore’s Resident Whisky Expert in Asia and chief brand ambassador for Whyte & Mackay across the continent, leads the session.

Schulze is known for anchoring his masterclasses in the distillery’s 700-year history, its Royal Stag emblem, and the mechanics of multi-cask maturation, drawing a direct line between the Mackenzie clan crest and what sits in the glass.

Before the first glass is raised, Schulze tells a story which begins in 1263.

King Alexander III of Scotland is on a hunt.

A stag — the largest the king has ever seen — charges; his men freeze.

One man does not: Colin of Clan Mackenzie, who throws himself in front of the king, seizes the stag by the antlers, and kills it with his bare hands.

The reward is threefold: castles, land, a Gaelic clan motto, and the Royal 12-Point Stag as the Mackenzie family crest — the same stag embossed on every Dalmore bottle in production today.

The Stag Was Not Designed, It Was Earned

Schulze, The Dalmore’s Resident Whisky Expert in Asia, makes the point directly to the room.

When we see the beautiful stag on our bottles, we are not thinking the marketing team did a really good job. This is a royal historic emblem, given by one of the great kings of Scotland.

The toast that closes the masterclass follows the same logic.

When we toast The Dalmore, we are not just toasting a beautiful masterclass or a fine business. We are toasting history. We are toasting royalty. We are toasting a brand that was given its symbol by something truly great.

The Dalmore was founded in 1839 on the banks of the Cromarty Firth in the Scottish Highlands.

It pioneered multi-cask maturation — the practice of finishing whisky in rare sherry butts sourced from Gonzalez Byass bodegas in Spain — and has built its identity around that process for over 180 years.

READ MORE: Smoke, Amber, And A Room That Paid Attention

All photos by the writer. For non-Muslims and persons aged 21 years and above only. Please drink responsibly and do not drink and drive.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.