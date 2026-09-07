Yakigo At Ombak KLCC Offers Japanese Yakitori Meals Under RM20

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If you’ve ever stood in a mall food court wondering how to get a decent, protein-packed meal without blowing your budget, Yakigo, a modern Japanese yakitori brand, might be your answer.

Tucked into Ombak KLCC, this outlet is quickly becoming a go-to for anyone who wants freshly cooked, skewered protein without the fuss.

The Concept: Grab, Pair, Eat

Everything at Yakigo is cooked fresh daily, and meals are well under RM20.

Yakigo says a single serving provides around 14g of protein, making it a cost-effective option for nutrition-conscious diners.

Yakigo prepares all its food in a central kitchen that is fully halal-certified. The outlets are also in the final stages of halal certification.

The best sellers are the Chicken Yakitori, Piri-Kara Karaage, Chicken Ball (3 pcs), Chicken Skin, and Enoki (2 pcs).

Yakigo offers three meal options:

Snack Bag – customers pick any three items for a light bite.

customers pick any three items for a light bite. Signature Box – pick any five items for a proper meal

pick any five items for a proper meal Full Meal – pick any four items, and it comes with rice and a drink, for a complete package.

Every skewer can be paired with one of three house sauces:

Yakitori – the classic, savoury-sweet go-to

the classic, savoury-sweet go-to Golden Buttermilk – rich and creamy with a subtle spicy kick for something different

rich and creamy with a subtle spicy kick for something different Sambal Bara – for those who want their meal to bring the heat

Beyond the skewer sets, Yakigo also offers a small but tempting a la carte lineup, including Fried Cheesy Chicken and Spicy Noodles, both solid add-ons or standalone orders if skewers aren’t quite what you’re after.

Yakigo at Ombak KLCC. Pic: Yakigo

The menu at Yakigo. Pic: Yakigo

The Verdict

Yakigo hits a sweet spot that’s hard to find: fast, affordable, and genuinely mindful of nutrition without sacrificing flavour.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick Snack Bag between meetings or going all-in with a Full Meal, it’s a solid addition to KLCC’s food scene, especially for anyone trying to eat smarter without overspending.

Yakigo Ombak KLCC is located at Lot C1, Urban Eats Concourse Floor of the mall.

The full menu with the three sauces: Sambal Bara, Golden Buttermilk, and Yakitori. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Each meal is filling, flavorful, and satisfying. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

What’s next for Yakigo?

The Ombak KLCC branch marks Yakigo’s third operational outlet, and the brand isn’t slowing down.

Two more branches are set to open soon: one at Coalfields Retail Park on 10 September 2026 and another at Seremban R&R in October, so even road-trippers will soon have easy access to their favourite fix.

Yakigo first opened in KIPMall Kota Warisan, followed by an outlet at Taylor’s University.

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