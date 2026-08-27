Secret Recipe Offers Buy 2 Free 1 Cake Slices This Merdeka Day, New Cookies & Cream Cakes Also Join Menu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Secret Recipe has added two Cookies & Cream cakes to its menu: one in a lighter, creamy profile and another with darker cocoa notes.

The catch: they come in different sizes, for different numbers of diners, and at different prices.

The new Cookies & Cream Cake is a 4.5-inch cake intended for four to five people, according to Secret Recipe.

It features black cocoa sponge, vanilla custard cream, cookies and cheese cream, milk chocolate soft cookies and black cookie crumbs, under a white glaze.

It is priced at RM81 for a whole cake in Peninsular Malaysia and RM76.40 in Langkawi.

A Creamier And More Bittersweet Pairing

For larger groups, the Dark Cookies & Cream Cake comes in a 6-inch size for six to eight people.

The cake includes chocolate coating, dacquoise sponge, cocoa sponge and cookie crumble.

It is priced at RM14.20 per slice or RM105 for a whole cake in Peninsular Malaysia.

In Langkawi, it costs RM13.40 per slice or RM99.05 for a whole cake.

Secret Recipe said the two products were developed to offer contrasting versions of the cookies-and-cream flavour: a creamier option and one with a more bittersweet cocoa profile.

“Cookies and cream has always been a beloved flavour we have been wanting to add to our cake roster,” said Secret Recipe marketing manager Ryan Chung.

Merdeka Day Slice-Cake Offer

Separately, Secret Recipe will run a Buy 2, Free 1 promotion for cake slices on 31 August, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The offer is available for dine-in and takeaway at participating outlets nationwide, excluding the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz outlet in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

It applies to slice cakes across categories, while stocks last, but excludes brownies and Chocolate Lava cakes.

The complimentary slice must be of equal or lower value.

Customers may purchase up to six cake slices per receipt under the promotion.

The deal cannot be used together with other promotions, set meals, bank discounts or privileges.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.