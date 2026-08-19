The Great Chase KL Is Now Halal Certified, Brings Signature London Dishes To Malaysians

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Kuala Lumpur diners looking for a taste of elevated British cuisine can now do so with an added assurance, as The Great Chase KL has officially received the Department of Islamic Development’s (JAKIM) Halal certification.

The London-born restaurant, located in the Publika shopping gallery in Kuala Lumpur, received its certification on 1 August 2026 under certificate number JAKIM.700-2/3/2 113-04/2026.

Izzat Afandi, Co-Owner of The Great Chase KL (left) and Mabruk Khan, Co-Founder of The Great Chase (right). Pic: The Great Chase KL

The certification means the Kuala Lumpur outlet is now officially recognised as halal and operates as a fully alcohol-free dining destination.

For The Great Chase, the milestone comes nearly a year after the brand expanded into Malaysia in September 2025.

Six months to secure certification

According to the restaurant, its journey towards JAKIM certification began in January this year and took more than six months.

The process involved extensive collaboration with suppliers, as well as detailed checks of ingredients, documentation and operational procedures.

One of the biggest challenges was obtaining the necessary documentation for imported ingredients, including halal certificates, technical data and process flows from manufacturers across different countries.

Some suppliers had to be changed because their documentation did not meet the required standards.

Several ingredients, including dates, coconut milk and beef bones, were also replaced after JAKIM was unable to clearly interpret their existing halal certification.

Despite these changes, The Great Chase said its core recipes remained largely unchanged, with only minor adjustments made where substitute ingredients were necessary.

The restaurant had also designed its kitchen operations with halal certification in mind from the beginning, meaning major changes to the kitchen setup were not required.

A new standard operating procedure was introduced to ensure research and development ingredients were stored separately from ingredients used for daily operations.

The team also underwent halal awareness training, while the certification process involved an investment of approximately RM5,000, including a halal-certified water filter.

Today, 50 menu items are certified and supported by 13 halal-certified suppliers.

Beef Wellington and Sunday Roast remain the stars

For diners who have been waiting for the official certification, the good news is that The Great Chase’s signature offerings remain largely intact.

The restaurant is best known for its Halal Beef Wellington and Sunday Roasts, alongside offerings such as house-made sourdough and Coconut Date Butter.

The Beef Sunday Roast and Beef Wellington remain among its best-selling dishes, with the restaurant saying it is committed to maintaining the flavours and recipes associated with its London outlet.

The Great Chase Beef Wellington. Pic: The Great Chase KL

The Great Chase Sunday Roast. Pic: Shahril/TRP

No new dishes were created specifically because of the certification, although some drinks and side dishes were renamed to comply with certification requirements.

The restaurant currently seats up to 65 guests indoors, excluding its outdoor area, and can accommodate between 200 and 300 covers on its busiest days.

From London to Kuala Lumpur

The Great Chase was founded in London in 2017 by Simon Pearson and Mabruk Khan, with the idea of creating a place where families and friends could gather over quality food and meaningful occasions.

The brand currently operates two outlets internationally, with its Kuala Lumpur restaurant marking its first location in Malaysia.

Co-owner Izzat Afandi said obtaining JAKIM certification was important because the restaurant wanted its Malaysian outlet to deliver the same food and dining experience as its London counterpart while giving local customers greater confidence.

The certification also appears to answer a long-standing request from Malaysian customers.

Since the Kuala Lumpur outlet opened, the restaurant said it had repeatedly received questions from diners about when it would become officially halal certified. Some customers even said online that they were looking forward to visiting but preferred to wait until the certification was secured.

One family who had recently returned from the UK provided an especially meaningful endorsement after dining at both outlets, saying the roasts and Beef Wellington served in Kuala Lumpur were on par with those they had enjoyed in London.

What’s next for The Great Chase?

The Great Chase sees the JAKIM certification as more than simply a milestone for its Kuala Lumpur outlet.

The brand plans to pursue halal certification for its other outlets while exploring further expansion across Southeast Asia, the UK and the United States.

Potential future locations include Jakarta, Singapore, Manchester and New York, while the company is also open to franchising and collaboration opportunities.

Closer to home, The Great Chase KL will continue offering seasonal dishes alongside its core à la carte menu and signature offerings.

With its Kuala Lumpur outlet now officially JAKIM-certified and fully alcohol-free, the restaurant hopes to carve out its own space in Malaysia’s dining scene by pairing classic British dishes with refined hospitality and an inclusive atmosphere.

For Malaysian diners who have been waiting to try that Beef Wellington, the wait is officially over.

Address: The Great Chase KL, A4-G1-3A, Jln Solaris Dutamas, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

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