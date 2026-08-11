Pancakes Anytime? Mokky’s Pizza Is Tearing Up the Breakfast Rulebook

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Pancakes for lunch, pancakes for dinner? What about takeaway pancakes to have at two o’clock when you just need it?

Usually, you wouldn’t expect to satisfy a serious pancake craving at a pizza joint, but Mokky’s Pizza is proving that pancakes aren’t just for breakfast anymore.

We recently decided to give their pancake range a try, and they are genuinely good. (No, we weren’t paid to say this.)

The pancakes themselves are big and incredibly fluffy.

Most importantly, the taste of flour is not overpowering.

If you love pancakes, you know a strong floury aftertaste can be an absolute dealbreaker, but Mokky’s nailed the balance perfectly.

Here is a breakdown of the different options we explored from their menu:

OG Pancakes

You can never go wrong with a classic, and this serves as the perfect benchmark for the rest of the menu.

The OG features their signature fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup and softened salted butter.

It is simple, comforting, and lets the quality of the actual pancake shine through without any distractions.

Beef and Maple

This one was the absolute standout and the best overall!

It comes loaded with streaks of savoury beef bacon, a perfectly cooked sunny-side-up egg, and a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

Because of the rich, savoury toppings, it eats like a complete, satisfying full meal rather than just a sweet breakfast item.

Chicken and Cheese

If you are leaning entirely into the savoury side of things, this is a highly unique and delicious option.

The sweet, fluffy pancakes are paired with smoked chicken slices and smothered in a rich white cheddar sauce.

It’s an unexpected combo that works surprisingly well for a hearty lunch or dinner, or breakfast. Or supper. Or heated up at 3am because why not.

Tenders and Pancake

This is Mokky’s take on the classic chicken and waffles, but with a softer pancake twist.

It features crispy chicken tenders served alongside the pancakes, complete with honey mustard ranch.

The tangy, creamy ranch paired with the crispy chicken and fluffy pancakes makes for a fun and satisfying dish.

Snow Pancakes

For those with a serious sweet tooth, this one is pure dessert.

The Snow Pancakes are dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with rich Nutella, and topped off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

It is the ultimate sweet treat or the perfect way to finish off a pizza dinner. However, the vanilla ice cream was a little too milky.

Early Morning Pancake Run

If you’re in Bukit Jelutong or Shah Alam, these Mokky’s Pizza outlets are now open at 8am if you feel like getting in some pancakes before kicking off your day.

Go with the OG Pancakes first so you’ll get to experience their pancakes the way pancakes are meant to be. Soft, fluffy, sweet and oh so heavenly.

But, whether you are looking for a hearty savoury meal, a classic diner vibe, or a decadent dessert, Mokky’s Pizza has managed to create a surprisingly versatile menu since they first hit the scene that genuinely works for absolutely any time of day.

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