[EXCLUSIVE] The Story Behind 103 Coffee: The Malaysian Brand Brewing World-Class Coffee With Local Soul

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Long before it became known as the “House of Champions”, 103 Coffee was simply a small neighbourhood café founded by two people with one shared passion.

One loved food and beverage. The other loved coffee.

Back in 2014, Ken and Jewel opened what was then known as 103 Coffee Workshop, hoping to create a place where people could enjoy specialty coffee long before the term became mainstream in Malaysia.

Few would have imagined that the café would eventually produce a World Latte Art Champion, inspire a new generation of baristas and become one of Malaysia’s most respected specialty coffee brands.

Yet, according to co-founder Irvine Quek, the biggest achievement isn’t the trophies.

“It’s about telling Malaysia’s story through coffee.”

A Name That Was Never Meant To Be Changed

103 Coffee, TRX.

Interestingly, the name “103” wasn’t born from a complicated branding exercise.

Although countless ideas were proposed during the rebranding process, the team kept coming back to the same number. It was, after all, the shop lot number of their very first outlet.

“I believed it had the potential to become a memorable brand one day,” Irvine shared with TRP in an exclusive interview.

He officially joined as co-founder in 2022 to spearhead the company’s rebranding, though his journey with 103 Coffee started much earlier.

In fact, he was the café’s very first barista when it opened in 2014.

Changing How Malaysians Think About Coffee

Building a specialty coffee business in Malaysia came with an unexpected challenge. It wasn’t finding great beans. It was changing mindsets.

Malaysia has long enjoyed a rich kopi culture rooted in tradition, making specialty coffee a completely different proposition.

Rather than simply serving coffee, 103 Coffee wanted customers to appreciate where each bean came from, understand the craftsmanship behind every brew, and experience coffee beyond its caffeine fix.

Transforming coffee into something people genuinely appreciate, not just consume—remains one of the company’s biggest missions today.

From Serving Coffee To Representing Malaysia

As the team travelled the world for competitions and coffee events, their ambitions gradually changed.

Originally, the goal was simple: serve great coffee and good food to the local community.

Today, that vision is much larger.

103 Coffee wants to nurture the next generation of Malaysian baristas while showcasing the country’s specialty coffee culture through hospitality, creativity, and storytelling.

Photo: 103 Coffee.

That mission became even more meaningful after Andy won the World Latte Art Championship 2018.

“Seeing the Malaysian flag at the top of the world stage wasn’t just a personal achievement,” he recalled.

“It belonged to the whole Malaysian coffee community.”

The victory also transformed the business.

Customers began visiting specifically to experience what many described as “world-class coffee”, while aspiring baristas flocked to 103 Coffee hoping to learn from the championship-winning team.

More importantly, Irvine believes the achievement proved something invaluable.

If one Malaysian could become world champion, many more could too.

More Than Great Coffee

For Irvine, coffee alone has never been enough.

Every detail from the café’s interior to its service and creative beverages is carefully considered.

“What truly makes us different isn’t just the coffee. It’s how we present it.”

Rather than focusing solely on sourcing exceptional beans from around the world, 103 Coffee aims to tell the story of Malaysia through every customer experience.

That philosophy extends beyond brewing techniques.

Hospitality, design and storytelling carry just as much importance as what’s inside the cup.

“We don’t just want people to remember what they drank. We want them to remember how they felt.”

Why Its New KL Outlet Matters

Despite being commonly referred to as the “TRX outlet”, 103 Coffee’s newest flagship actually sits just outside The Exchange TRX.

The location was chosen deliberately.

Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by locals and international visitors, the café represents what Irvine sees as the perfect stage for introducing Malaysian specialty coffee culture to the world.

Instead of creating another aesthetically pleasing café, the team designed a two-storey space inspired by the warmth of traditional Malaysian homes.

Every design choice from the façade to the interiors was intentional.

“We wanted every customer, whether Malaysian or international, to experience our culture in a different way.”

Even the understated façade reflects the company’s philosophy. Despite winning multiple global championships, 103 Coffee prefers to let its work speak for itself.

Reimagining Malaysian Flavours Through Coffee

The new outlet also introduces one of the brand’s boldest beverage concepts yet.

Rather than simply launching seasonal drinks, 103 Coffee created a collection called REIMAGINED, inspired by the theme Homecoming.

The range includes Cole, Spark, and J Cloud, each showcasing familiar Malaysian ingredients through specialty coffee techniques.

Cole combines pandan and gula Melaka. Spark highlights Johor Liberica cascara with bunga kantan. Meanwhile, J Cloud reinterprets Malaysia’s iconic teh tarik using jackfruit, nutty coffee notes, and delicate jasmine foam.

The objective wasn’t to recreate familiar flavours.

Instead, Irvine wanted customers to experience ingredients they’ve known all their lives in completely unexpected ways.

Building Champions, Not Just Cafés

Although 103 Coffee will open its seventh outlet at APW Bangsar later this year in 2026 and relocate its roastery to support future growth, expansion isn’t Andy’s biggest ambition.

His dream isn’t measured by the number of cafés carrying the 103 Coffee name. It’s measured by the people behind them.

Over the next decade, he hopes to see baristas trained within the company leading 103 Coffee outlets around the world.

“My biggest dream isn’t opening more stores. It’s seeing our people succeed.”

Because for 103 Coffee, the future of Malaysian specialty coffee isn’t just about brewing better coffee. It’s about building people capable of taking Malaysia’s coffee culture onto the global stage.

103 Coffee

103 Coffee Chow Kit 9, Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Chow Kit, 50300, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur



103 Coffee Sri Petaling 103, Jalan Radin Bagus, Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, 57000, Malaysia.



103 Coffee The Campus Ampang The Campus, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Ulu Kelang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor



103 Coffee, WATERFRONT @ PARKCITY FF03A-5, The Waterfront @ Park City, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur



103 Coffee, IOI RIO GF, IOI Rio, 12, Lebuh Puteri, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Selangor



103 Coffee, Sunway Square Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor



103 Coffee Near The Exchange TRX (Latest Flagship) 13 Jalan Barat, Off, Jln Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (It is not inside TRX , but just nearby.)



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