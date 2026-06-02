Cars, Coffee, And Cakes — Here’s Why This PJ Café Is A Must-Visit For Motorheads And Foodies

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For many Malaysians, cars are more than just a way to get from point A to point B. They’re a passion, a hobby, and for some, an obsession. But while there are plenty of places to admire beautiful machines, it’s not every day you find a spot where automotive culture meets good coffee and great food under one roof.

Nestled in Taman Sea, Petaling Jaya, Carfé is quickly becoming a destination that speaks to both car enthusiasts and casual café-goers alike. Part café, part automotive hangout, the venue offers visitors a chance to enjoy specialty coffee and hearty meals while surrounded by a carefully curated collection of cars and motoring memorabilia.

Image: Instagram | @carfekl_official

Even if you can’t tell a turbocharger from a timing belt, Carfe has plenty to offer. The café’s welcoming atmosphere, photogenic interiors, and menu of comfort food make it an attractive stop for foodies looking for something a little different from the usual café experience.

Image: TRP | Shahril

For petrolheads, however, Carfe is something of a dream come true. Whether you’re there to admire rare machines, chat with fellow enthusiasts, or simply enjoy a latte while soaking in the automotive ambience, it’s the kind of place that proves car culture and café culture can be a perfect match.

Comfort food, specialty coffee, and desserts you must try at Carfé

Being automotive fans and foodies ourselves, we had major FOMO when we heard of Carfé and had to check it out ourselves.

As we walked in, we were greeted by a spacious dining area with a BMW M2 Competition sitting on the display floor right across the tables. An area next to it had several custom motorcycles on display, too.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Despite being excited to get a closer look at the machines, we decided to grab a table and get to the more important part of our visit: food and coffee.

The drinks: from classic to specialty

Starting with the drinks, we tried their good old iced black coffee, which was brewed to perfection using Honduran beans, giving it a nutty and slightly fruity flavour. A simple glass of iced black coffee never tasted so good.

Image: TRP | Shahril

We also gave one of their non-coffee specialty beverages a go. The Kagayaki — a houjicha (roasted green tea) drink — had a smoky note to it, which complemented the nutty, caramel-like flavour profile of houjicha very well.

Image: TRP | Shahril

The third, and dare we say the best of all the three drinks we tried there, was the Classic Einspänner — a classic Viennese coffee featuring a double shot of bold, robust espresso or black coffee topped with a thick, decadent layer of lightly sweetened cream.

Image: TRP | Shahril

The food: from Malaysian-inspired wagyu to Korean fusion pasta

Perhaps the highlight of our dining experience at Carfé was the surprisingly gourmet dishes they offered.

First, we hit our taste buds with their Beef Ragu Bianco. The white bolognese dish, paired with fettucine pasta, was drenched in a rich, slow-cooked meat sauce that was creamy, savoury, and satisfying.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Our next dish was a fusion of Japanese and Malaysian cuisine. The Sambal Wagyu Rice Bowl is a premium take on a traditional Japanese meal with a side of spicy sambal. Paired with caramelised onions and topped with shredded seaweed, this dish combines the best of two Asian comfort foods into one bowl.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Keeping to the Asian culinary theme, we ordered their Crispy Duck Gochujang Cream Pasta, which seemed like an odd combination at first but the flavours all came together like one delicious puzzle. The salty, crispy duck blended really well with the spicy, umami, and slightly sweet flavour of the gochujang sauce.

Image: TRP | Shahril

For sharing, we ordered a side of Sambal Loaded Fries, a decadent Malaysian take on classic loaded fries. Instead of just being drenched in melted cheese and cheese sauce, the piled bowl of fries is also drizzled with sambal sauce, giving it a “kick” alongside the savoury toppings.

Image: TRP | Shahril

The dessert: A story with a sweet ending

No meal is complete without sweet treats to top it all off. It’s like rewarding yourself for a job well done in finishing all the food you just ate.

Since the coffee was really good, we chose the Tiramisu Cake to see if their coffee-based dessert is just as good. Needless to say, the tiramisu delivered. At first bite, it had a very noticeable coffee taste, and the cake itself was soft as though you’re biting through cream. It was not overly sweet either, which is what usually masks the coffee taste.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Carfé also introduced a new dessert called the Kaya Butter Cloud. This treat, we would say, is the perfect sweet dish for sharing. Not only that, it also feels good to eat as the soft texture of the kaya and butter combined with the crispy toasted Shokupan (Japanese milk bread) makes for an interesting bite.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Verdict: Come for the cars and bikes, stay for the food and coffee

Carfé manages to stand out by offering something genuinely different. It’s not just a place to grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat — it’s a destination where automotive passion, good food, and community come together in one unique space.

Whether you’re a lifelong petrolhead, a café hopper searching for your next hidden gem, or simply someone looking for an interesting weekend hangout, Carfe deserves a spot on your must-visit list. Just be warned: you might come for the cars, but you’ll probably stay a little longer for “one more coffee”.

Follow Carfé on Instagram to stay updated on events, new menu items, and more.

Carfé

Address: 1067, Jalan Jenjarum, Taman Sea, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating Hours: Daily 9am to 9pm (Closed on Sundays)

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