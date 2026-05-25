Little Caesars Finally Arrives In Malaysia And People Are Already Queueing Up For Pizza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You know a pizza chain has made it into pop culture when Malaysians recognise it from American sitcoms before ever tasting a slice.

Now, after years of being that “Eh, I always see this in movies” brand, Little Caesars has officially landed in Malaysia with its very first outlet in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya. And yes, the famous HOT-N-READY pizzas have finally arrived on our shores.

The world’s third-largest pizza chain opened its first Malaysian restaurant on 24 May at Jalan SS21/37 in Damansara Utama, marking the start of what the company says will be a wider expansion across the country.

According to its press release, another branch is already planned for Bandar Puteri Puchong, with a grand opening celebration expected in July.

Founded in Detroit back in 1959, Little Caesars has built a global reputation around affordable pizzas, speedy service, and menu items with names that sound slightly unhinged but strangely delicious. Crazy Bread. Crazy Puffs. HOT-N-READY.

Honestly, it feels less like ordering pizza and more like joining a Roman Empire-themed fever dream.

Still, Malaysians seem very ready for it.

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with curious pizza hunters queueing up to see what the hype was about. In fact, they were sold out on opening weekend.

Of course, Little Caesars isn’t entering Malaysia quietly. The chain is bringing in some of its signature items, including the HOT-N-READY Classic Pepperoni Pizza and Crazy Puffs Pepperoni. But in true Malaysian fashion, there’s also an attempt to localise the menu with flavours like Chicken Hawaiian, 3 Cheese Edge to Edge, and Classic Veggie Pizza.

Because if there’s one thing Malaysians love more than international brands, it’s international brands trying very hard to impress our taste buds.

According to Paula Vissing, President and CEO of Global Retail for Little Caesars, Malaysia’s vibrant food culture and strong sense of community made it an exciting market for the brand’s expansion plans. The Malaysian operations are being led by franchisees Datuk Vincent Choo and Datin Cynthia Cheong, who already have experience in operating several quick-service restaurant brands locally.

Interestingly, the opening also arrives during what feels like Malaysia’s ongoing pizza wars. Between the usual giants like Domino’s and Pizza Hut, plus cult favourites people still miss like Papa John’s, the pizza scene here is already crowded. But, Little Caesars seems to be betting on affordability, quick service, and a strong dose of American nostalgia to carve out its own slice of the pie.

Or pizza. Same thing, really.

Either way, Malaysians now have one more excuse to argue over which pizza chain reigns supreme — and one more reason to willingly burn the roof of their mouths on molten cheese at 11pm.

Check out Little Caesar’s full menu on their official website.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.