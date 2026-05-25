Guinness Wants You To Rate Your Pint & Get Rewarded For It

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Think you know a good pint of Guinness when you get one? Now you can make it official.

Guinness Malaysia wants you to take part in the Perfect Pint Guide—a nationwide campaign designed to highlight where to find the best pint of Guinness by inviting drinkers to share where they think serves the best pours.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it… is to head over to a participating bar, order a pint of Guinness Draught, and score it through the Perfect Pint Guide mobile platform.

Keep rating pints, and you’ll climb your way towards the title of Guinness’ Chief Pint Officer (basically the brand’s honorary pint quality expert). The more pints you rate, the more free Guinness* you earn along the way too.

Pic via Guinness Pic via Guinness

Here’s How It Works

The experience begins on your phone via the Perfect Pint Guide microsite, where you start with a quick digital Tilt Challenge, which is basically an interactive guide to how a perfectly poured pint of Guinness should look like and hold its signature thick and creamy foam head.

Pic via Guinness Pic via Guinness

Then, when your pint arrives, you rate it on three key criterias:

Serve — in a clean glass, with no spills and served on a Guinness coaster (other coasters don’t count)

— in a clean glass, with no spills and served on a Guinness coaster (other coasters don’t count) Tilt — that thick and creamy foam head stays put and doesn’t spill when you tilt your glass

Taste — smooth and balanced, just like a good o’ pint of Guinness Draught should be

Pic via Guinness

Once you submit your score, it goes straight into the guide, helping map out the best spots for a proper pint. You can also log in whenever you like to track your progress and see how you rank.



Pic via Guinness Pic via Guinness

Guinness Malaysia say that the campaign aims to make enjoying a pint of Guinness Draught more interactive and social.

Because a great pint is always better when the people around the table appreciate it too. This guide is built on those shared moments. Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager, Joyce Lim



So take part in the Perfect Pint Guide at participating outlets nationwide now! Click HERE to join, or follow Guinness Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more info.

Pic via Guinness

*Guinness and all related promotions, campaigns and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only and on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to terms and conditions. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.

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