New Spot Alert: Zenders Brings 80s Retro Vibes And Chicken Tenders To PJ!

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There’s a new name in town for chicken tender lovers, and it officially opened its doors today at Glo Damansara.

Meet Zenders, a retro-inspired fast food brand that blends crispy chicken tenders with laid-back café culture, all wrapped in an aesthetic heavily inspired by vintage arcade vibes and 80s pop culture.

Rather than positioning itself as a typical fast food restaurant, Zenders describes its concept as “High Taste, Low Stress”, aiming to create a semi-relaxed dining experience away from the usual fast-paced environment.

Inspired By Retro Culture & Modern Malaysian Cafés

According to the brand’s visual and identity guide, Zenders was created as a response to what it describes as the “noise” of traditional fast food culture.

Photo: Zenders

The brand combines nostalgic retro aesthetics with modern café influences, targeting a younger generation that values authenticity, creativity, and individuality.

Its identity revolves around smooth vibes, intentional pacing, and a relaxed atmosphere, something the brand believes is missing from many fast food experiences today.

“We don’t just serve chicken tenders; we serve a lifestyle that’s always golden-brown and never hurried,” the brand shared in its official brand story.

More Than Just Food

Photo: Zenders

Beyond the food itself, Zenders places heavy emphasis on branding and atmosphere.

From its neon-inspired colour palette to its retro-style typography, the brand leans strongly into a cool, youthful identity.

Its tone of voice is described as “smooth, steady, and certain”, while its interiors and visuals are designed to create what the brand calls a “vibe shift” for customers.

The concept also highlights creating a welcoming space where customers can slow down, hang out, and enjoy good food without feeling rushed.

A Focus On “Seriously Tender” Quality

Photo: Zenders

At the heart of the brand is its core promise: “Seriously Tender.”

Zenders says its mission is to deliver high-quality chicken tenders and beverages while maintaining consistency across both food and customer experience.

The brand also places importance on what it calls “flow”, a balance between high energy and a calm, seamless rhythm.

Another major part of the Zenders’ philosophy is originality, encouraging individuality and personality rather than following trends.

Photo: Zenders

Now Open At Glo Damansara

With its official opening at Glo Damansara today (18th May), Zenders joins Malaysia’s growing wave of lifestyle-focused food brands that combine aesthetics, culture, and dining into one experience.

Photo: Siti Murni/TRP

Whether you’re into retro arcade vibes, café culture, or simply looking for a new chicken spot to check out, Zenders is clearly aiming to stand out from the usual fast food crowd.

More updates can be found on Zenders’ official Instagram page at Zenders!

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