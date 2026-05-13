Pulp Bangsar Closes Doors At APW Outlet On 31 May, New Location TBA

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After 12 years in APW, Pulp Bangsar will be moving out of its location on 31 May 2026. On Instagram, the popular coffee shop shared that they would love to serve their customers one more time before the door officially closes at the end of the month.

We still have a little time left in this space, and we’re excited to spend it with the community that made it unforgettable. Pulp Bangsar on Instagram

Pulp said the space has meant a great deal to them over the years, adding that the customers and the community they built made it extra meaningful.

Customers were sad to see the place go, and some shared their lovely memories of the place. An Instagram user shared that it was where she met her husband, who was working as a barista at Pulp then. Now married with kids, the couple would tell their children this was where they met and fell in love.

Other customers shared that they loved the coffee served at Pulp, and it was their favourite spot. They now eagerly wait for updates on the new location.

Pulp has not announced where they’re moving to yet, so stay tuned for updates on their official pages.

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