Luckin Coffee Gets Fruity: We Tried The Grape Fantasy Series & More [Review]

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Luckin Coffee introduced a new drink lineup known as the Grape Fantasy series featuring two flavours: Grape Cheese Cloud and Grape Refresher.

Developed in collaboration with Bear Boss Buddies, the series brings fruit-inspired refreshments with a playful, creative twist to the usual cafe fare.

We ordered the two Grape-flavoured drinks, including the Oat Matcha Latte and the Chocolate Flavoured Milk. We also made a brave decision by choosing the ‘’Least sugar’’ option for all drinks.

The Taste Test

Luckin Coffee’s Grape Fantasy series features the Grape Cheese Cloud and Grape Refresher. Images: Siti Murni/TRP

From the first sip, both drinks carry an immediate familiarity. It’s like Ribena but elevated. The Grape Cheese Cloud arrives as a silky-smooth slushie with a gentle tartness, while the velvety cheese foam softens the edges with a creamy, milky finish. The summer black grape pieces add bursts of juicy texture that make each sip a little more rewarding than the last. The drink feels playful, offering an interesting mixture of flavours in a cup.

Grape Cheese Cloud Grape Refresher

For the Grape Refresher, we went with the Jasmine tea option. The drink opens with a bright, tart punch, while the delicate florals of the jasmine tea leaves a pleasant lingering finish. Despite being a low-sugar option, the drink still runs sweeter than expected.

If you’re yearning for a chocolatey drink without the intensity of Milo, this is a worthy contender. It’s lighter and less sweet than Malaysia’s popular malt beverage, delivering a gentle cocoa drink without overwhelming the palate with sugar. It’s a good choice for those who prefer their chocolate drink on a more subtle side.

Chocolate flavoured milk Oat Matcha Latte

The Oat Matcha Latte doesn’t shy away from its roots. The bitterness comes through boldly, yet a creamy milkiness keeps it away from harsh territory. A lingering umami aftertaste rounds things off nicely. However, we think pairing it with Oatside milk could further smooth out the edges and add a natural sweetness that complements the matcha’s earthiness. As it is with matcha, it’s an acquired taste, so some may not like this drink.

The Verdict

Between the two grape options, the Grape Cheese Cloud takes the crown. The layered combination of slushie, cheese foam, and fresh grape pieces strikes a harmony that the Grape Refresher, while enjoyable, lacks. The Grape Refresher is great to have when you’re on the go in sweltering heat. It’s light and a good thirst quencher.

The Oat Matcha Latte stands out as one of the more impressive matcha drinks we’ve tried. When caffeine isn’t on the agenda, the Chocolate Flavoured Milk hits the spot without the buzz and jitters.

Luckin Coffee drinks for the day. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

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