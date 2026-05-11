Bobby’s Burgers At The Exchange TRX: Does It Live Up To The Hype & Price? [Review]

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The man behind Bobby’s Burgers is none other than Ben Sumadiwiria, an Indonesian chef and content creator who turned his passion for food into a full-fledged brand. He’s best known for his satirical Indonesian billionaire persona, Bobby Saputra, which he used to promote the burger brand.

The burger brand has expanded into Malaysia with a store at The Exchange TRX. Bobby’s Burgers is famous for its double smashed Angus beef patties, tallow fries, and the ‘’Billionaire Sauce.’’

We tested all three of its signatures by ordering Bobby’s Package Deal combo for RM30 per set.

The Taste Test

Bobby’s Burgers Package Deal combo comes with the burger, fries, and dipping sauce. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The presentation of the burgers and fries on the tray looks good, but the taste is a bit of a letdown. The burger tasted like a bland version of McDonald’s triple cheeseburger. All grease, some salt, and not much flavour. The pickles felt barely there. T_T

The fries are fried in 100% beef tallow for a crisp, fluffy texture with a rich flavour. The fries are well-flavoured, and I loved that it’s crispy on the outside. However, I don’t find it spectacular. The good thing is that it still holds its crunchiness when it’s cooled down. I had to dip them in the Billionaire’s Sauce because the whole meal was getting too salty for me.

The Verdict

A little something extra, like onions and stronger pickles, would go a long way in elevating the burger’s overall flavour.

If you’re thinking about where to dine in the mall, NakNak, right across from Bobby’s Burgers, offers better value for money on similar, tastier meals.

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