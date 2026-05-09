Don’t Know Where To Start At ICBS? Here Are 5 Things To Check Out

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The International Cafe and Beverage Show (ICBS) opens its doors to the public today (9 May 2026).

With so much to explore, it helps to have a game plan. Here are a few standout booths worth putting on your radar.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Biggest Cafe & Beverage Trade Show Returns In May 2026

Paying homage to Arabic coffee culture

Yemeni Coffee booth. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Coffee beans and husks

While much of today’s coffee culture draws heavily from Italian espresso traditions and Japanese precision brewing, it’s worth tracing the drink back to its roots — the Middle East, where coffee culture was first born. Coffee from the Middle East is also prepared differently, often flavoured with aromatic spices to give it a distinct depth of flavour.

”Blonde”’coffee

The Yemeni Coffee booth — home to Yafei Coffee Company and Yafa Golden Coffee (YGC) — is one of the show’s more unexpected highlights. The star of the display is “blonde” coffee, highland-grown beans that hold onto their light colour and floral character long after brewing. Spiced with cardamom and saffron, the resulting cup is gentle, fragrant, and truly unlike the usual coffees we find in cafes.

Check out the tea booths

Tea makes its ICBS debut this year, so it’s a rare opportunity to discover new brands like Hua Shi Jian from Taiwan. Guests can sample teas from different parts of the world and explore how teas tie into health and beauty rituals around the world.

Appreciating food science

The Reka Flavour & Fragrance booth. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Coconut-milk-flavoured shaved ice topped with gula melaka-flavoured syrup.

The Reka Flavour & Fragrance booth opened our eyes about creating flavours using plant-based ingredients to enhance the taste and aroma of our food. In collaboration with Choice Privileges Food MFG Sdn Bhd, they made coconut-milk-flavoured shaved ice topped with gula melaka-flavoured syrup to let guests sample some of their products.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat in the hall, this is the place to be. Bonus: If locally made fragrance is on your radar, the company produces those too, out of its fragrance factory.

Getting affordable and quality matcha

Yoko Matcha offerings. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

The brand Yoko believes in providing good Japanese matcha at a reasonable price without sacrificing quality. The company typically supplies businesses, so it’s a good chance to try it out for yourself and score yourself some bags before the showcase ends. They offer ceremonial-grade matcha and matcha for baking. Guests can also try McCoy Iced Teas, which blend teas with a delightful mix of fruits. It’s currently not in the Malaysian market yet, but there are plans to bring it in.

Getting the right tools to make the perfect brew

Timemore Blackmirror Dot weighing scales. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Timemore has some of the best coffee-brewing equipment. One of the most popular products that was sold out was the Black Mirror Dot smart weighing scale. Available in five colours, users love it for the ease of use, precision, and its compact size. Timemore also has a range of coffee grinders, drippers, and precision pitchers.

Trunk Coffee booth. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Over at Trunk Coffee, you can find Japanese coffee brewing equipment like Hario and tea brewing tools like the bowls and whisks. Each piece of equipment showcases the precision and intentionality that define Japanese brewing.

Hario & various ceramic cups Matcha bowls & whisks

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