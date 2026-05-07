Choms: The Malaysian Brand Proving Gluten-Free Desserts Can Still Be Indulgent

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In a market filled with indulgent desserts, Choms stands out for a different reason, and it was never just about selling brownies. It started with a mother trying to make sure her child didn’t feel left out.

Founded in Malaysia by husband-and-wife duo Muhammad Syafiq and Adreena Sofia, Choms began as a personal solution at home. Their son, who struggles with eczema, needed to cut down on gluten, but like most kids, he still loved desserts.

Instead of taking that joy away, Adreena started experimenting in the kitchen, creating gluten-free brownies that didn’t taste like a compromise.

The goal was simple: keep the richness, texture, and indulgence, minus the gluten.

“What began for my son is now for everyone,” she shares.

That small, personal effort has since evolved into a growing homegrown dessert brand built on inclusivity, care, and quality.

Foto: Siti Murni/TRP

Strengthening The Next Phase of Growth

Today, Choms is strengthening its next phase of growth with the addition of Afiq Nazar and Illyas Ariff, who bring expertise in operations, partnerships, and retail strategy.

Their role is to help scale the brand beyond its heartfelt beginnings into a structured, commercially competitive player in the premium dessert space.

At its core, Choms is known for its signature gluten-free brownies: fudgy, rich, and deeply chocolatey. More importantly, they challenge the common perception that gluten-free desserts are inferior or restrictive.

Foto: Siti Murni/TRP

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More Than Just Brownies

The brand’s direction remains focused on expanding this experience.

Beyond brownies, Choms is exploring a wider range of better-for-you desserts, including cookies, cakes, gifting boxes, and event-ready treats. The aim is to cater to everyday moments from birthdays and family gatherings to corporate gifting and weddings.

Retail expansion is also part of the plan.

Choms is looking to move beyond direct orders into pop-ups, cafés, specialty grocers, and online platforms, with the long-term goal of launching its own physical dessert concept.

Foto: Choms

Built on Inclusivity, Not Just Indulgence

Ultimately, Choms isn’t just building a dessert business. It’s building a brand rooted in inclusivity where people with dietary needs don’t have to feel like an afterthought.

From a home kitchen to a growing Malaysian brand, Choms represents a shift in how desserts are made and experienced: indulgent, thoughtful, and made for everyone.

We Tried Some, And Loved It!

Our personal favourites? These three; the Kunafa Pistachio, S’mores, and Ferrero brownies. Each one has its own unique flavour, but all are equally indulgent and worth trying.

Foto: Siti Murni/TRP

Foto: Siti Murni/TRP

Foto: Siti Murni/TRP

You gotta try them yourself, really.

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