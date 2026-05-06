Bungkus Kaw Kaw’s Malaysian Drinks: Life At 50% Sugar [Review]

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Bungkus Kaw Kaw prides itself on delivering authentic Malaysian flavours at a notch above the neighbourhood kopitiam. We tried three iconic Malaysian drinks – Sirap Bandung, Milo Kaw Kaw, and Teh Tarik Kaw Kaw – to see whether the flavours are as good as promised.

The word ‘’kaw’’ carries weight in Malaysian drink culture. A ‘’kaw’’ drink should be thick and strong, and of course flavourful.

Milo Kaw Kaw, Sirap Bandung, and Teh Tarik Kaw Kaw from Bungkus Kaw Kaw. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Taste Test

In a bid to manage our sugar intake a little more responsibly, all three drinks were ordered at 50% sugar. However, the results were uneven.

Sirap Bandung, at its core, consists of rose syrup and evaporated milk. It’s typically sickly sweet depending on how it’s made. At 50% sugar, the drink hits a pleasant balance, though a slightly sweeter nudge wouldn’t go amiss.

The Milo Kaw Kaw was deeply chocolatey, but it wasn’t thick or cloying. It was a smooth drink, although it skewed slightly sweeter than expected. Nevertheless, it captured the satisfying Milo taste that we all love since young.

The Teh Tarik Kaw Kaw delivers on the tea flavour; it wasn’t smothered by the milk or creamer. However, it remained stubbornly sweet from the first sip to the end, even when all the ice had melted.

The Verdict

Out of the three drinks, the Milo Kaw Kaw comes out on top and is most likely to justify the premium price. The Teh Tarik Kaw Kaw comes close in second place, but the sweetness may need to be adjusted based on preference. Meanwhile, we’ll experiment with the sweetness of Sirap Bandung another time.

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