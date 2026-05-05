Zus Coffee’s Matcha Cloud Series: Which One Tastes Better? [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Matcha is still having its moment, and Zus Coffee is leaning in with its new Matcha Cloud series. Richer and more nutrient-dense than regular green tea, matcha is practically a wellness drink disguised as an antioxidant-rich dessert, so we were more than happy to give it a go.

We ordered all three flavours: Matcha Cloud Latte, Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte, and Matcha Cloud Frappe.

Zus Coffee’s Matcha Cloud series. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

The Taste Test

We requested all three Matcha Cloud drinks to be made with Dairy Milk and less sugar, except for the Matcha Cloud Latte, which we kept at regular sweetness.

Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte (RM15.50) was named so because it does not contain any actual pistachios. It uses a clever combination of flavouring to mimic the roasted and nutty taste of a pistachio latte.

We thought Zus managed to replicate the nutty flavour well. We also got hints of vanilla essence and coconut milk in the drink. The combination resulted in a smooth, enjoyable drink throughout the day.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Matcha Cloud Latte (RM15.50) had a more milky taste and had quite a similar taste profile to Starbucks’ green tea. Despite being at regular sweetness, it didn’t taste super sweet. In fact, we only noticed our order mistake when we read the label. We wanted all drinks to be made with less sugar, but we selected the wrong option for this drink.

What about the Matcha Cloud Frappe (RM16.50)? The top is really foamy, truly leaning into its name. Compared to the other two drinks, the frappe has a light, sweet taste with a hint of vanilla.

Foamy top. Image: Siti Murni/TRP

The Verdict

We took our votes and unanimously loved the Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte. If you’re after something lighter, the Matcha Cloud Frappe is your best bet, especially after a heavy meal.

That said, we agreed that these drinks didn’t quite capture the authentic taste and feel of real matcha. Zus’s genmaicha is still the stronger contender in terms of flavour.

Not a fan of matcha? We ordered the Iced Americano too. Zus’s Iced Americano delivered a robust coffee flavour, and the Boss beans provided a strong buzz that will keep you alert and productive throughout the day. At less than RM10 a cup, it’s an affordable yet efficient jolt to your system on the days you need it.

READ MORE: “Oh My Matcha” — Random Picture Of Spilled Matcha Goes Viral, Here’s Why

An Iced Americano joined the party. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.