Wholey Wonder: Where Vegan Food Gets A Flavour Upgrade

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Tucked along the leafy stretch of Jalan Damai in Kuala Lumpur, Wholey Wonder feels like one of those spots you stumble into once, and then keep coming back to whenever you want something comforting but a little bit different.

It’s casual without trying too hard, quietly stylish, and has that relaxed, neighbourhood-cafe energy that makes you want to linger long after your meal is done.

We popped into Wholey Wonder and thought “Eh, people need to know about this place!” after trying out a couple of their recommended dishes.

WW Signature Mala Ramen: The Star of the Table

Image: TRP | Shahril

On this visit, the highlight was the WW Signature Mala Ramen, which absolutely lives up to its name. The broth hits that addictive mala balance: fragrant, numbing, and just spicy enough to keep things exciting without overwhelming your palate. It’s the kind of heat that builds slowly, making each sip more satisfying than the last. The noodles have a great bite, soaking up all that bold flavor, while the toppings round things out with a hearty, satisfying finish. It’s comfort food with attitude.

Lion’s Mane Karaage: The Savoury Side Dish

Image: TRP | Shahril

Then came the Lion’s Mane Karaage, which might just steal the spotlight if you’re not careful. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender inside, these golden bites showcase how versatile lion’s mane mushrooms can be. There’s a meaty texture to them that makes each piece deeply satisfying, even for die-hard carnivores. The seasoning is spot-on — savory, slightly punchy, and dangerously snackable. It’s one of those dishes you’ll wish you ordered a second plate of.

Salted Lime and Plum Soda: A Salty Refresher

Image: TRP | Shahril

To balance the richness, the Salted Lime and Plum Soda was the perfect companion. Bright, tangy, and refreshingly fizzy, it cuts through the spice and fried goodness like a charm. The salted lime adds a subtle savory edge, while the plum brings a gentle sweetness that keeps everything in harmony. It’s not just a drink — it’s a palate reset in a glass.

Food For the Soul, Snack For the Eyes

Image: TRP | Shahril

Wholey Wonder sets itself up as a picture perfect spot for aesthetic Instagram posts. The outdoor garden area offers chairs and tables for those who want to dine among its little lush green oasis.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Just a word of advice, bring some mosquitoe repellant if you’re going to sit outside just after the rain. It’s understandable that the blood-sucking pest population is challenging to control especially near a place that serves food.

Image: TRP | Shahril

But all in all, Wholey Wonder delivers a dining experience that feels both playful and thoughtfully put together. The menu leans creative without being gimmicky, and every dish seems designed to surprise you in small, delightful ways. Whether you’re in the mood for bold flavors, plant-forward comfort food, or just a good place to unwind with friends, this café checks all the right boxes.

Address: 23, Jalan Damai, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily, 11am – 9pm

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