Nescafe Espresso Concentrate: Enjoy Great Coffee Anytime, Anywhere

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Rushing around the city, but still need your caffeine hit? Nescafe introduces Nescafe Espresso Concentrate, a premium liquid coffee innovation designed to bring café-style cold coffee everywhere you go.

Made from carefully selected Arabica and Robusta beans, Nescafe Espresso Concentrate delivers a rich, smooth yet bold taste in a ready-to-mix format that can be personalized to your liking.

There are three flavours in this range: Black, Sweet Vanilla, and Velvet Mocha. The intensity varies, but the silky smooth finish remains.

Each bottle makes up to 10 to 16 servings, offering both convenience and value for everyday enjoyment.

Pour-It-Together – A symbolic launch moment as Raef Labaki, Juan Aranols and Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini officially launches the NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate, marking the debut of a new way to enjoy café-style coffee.

One bottle, Endless Creations – From classic to creative, Gen Z turn NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate into personalised coffee concoctions that are as bold, sweet or dreamy as they like.

Nescafe Espresso Concentrate is set to tap into new and exciting growth opportunities within the evolving coffee space, especially among younger generations who are exploring coffee culture in their own unique way. We are creating new platforms for future growth while bringing more convenient and enjoyable coffee experiences to Malaysians. We are also honoured to have been selected as one of the main manufacturing sites for this important innovation globally. Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Through the latest innovation of its Espresso Concentrate, Nescafe continues to evolve with how Malaysians enjoy coffee today.

Produced at Nestlé’s Sri Muda factory in Shah Alam, a certified Halal facility and the first of its kind for coffee concentrates in Asia, it’s a testament to Malaysia’s growing role in Nestlé’s regional network.

“Celebrate and Espresso, Together” – (Fifth from the left) Raef Labaki, Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Malaysia; Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei; and Norkhayati Mohamed Hashini, Business Executive Officer of Coffee, Nestlé Malaysia, pose alongside “Gen Z’s Coffee Personas” models representing four unique coffee personalities, celebrating the versatility of NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate.

Great coffee is more than taste. It’s a whole experience. To bring this to life, Nescafe hosted an immersive launch experience introducing the three flavours paired with a screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, reinforcing the idea that great coffee can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

Guests get to experience the different flavour profiles of Nescafe Espresso Concentrate, personalize their drinks, while enjoying a relaxing and fabulous movie screening experience.

READ MORE: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is A Grown-Up Sequel We Didn’t Know We Needed [Review]

Expresso Your Espresso – Gen Z explore their creativity, crafting personalised coffee creations with NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate to suit their individual tastes.

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