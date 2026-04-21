Spice Is Life: 5 North & South Indian Restaurants In KL You Must Try

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Kuala Lumpur’s South Indian food scene is as diverse as it is delicious, spanning everything from fiery Chettinad curries to wholesome vegetarian thalis.

Whether you’re after banana leaf meals, street-style chaats, or home-cooked flavours, these five restaurants offer a solid cross-section of what the city has to offer.

1. Betel Leaf

Image: Google

A longtime staple in KL, Betel Leaf specialises in Chettinad cuisine—known for its bold spices and aromatic gravies. The menu is extensive, covering both South and North Indian dishes, making it a great entry point for newcomers.

Expect crowd-pleasers like Chettinad mutton chukka, butter chicken, and ghee roast dosa, alongside snacks such as onion pakora and masala vada. A couple other must-try dishes are the chilli paneer and gobi manchurian, satisfying and flavourful vegetarian options.

Image: Google

Their drinks, especially mango lassi and masala tea, round off the meal nicely.

Address: 77A Leboh Ampang, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00am – 11:00pm

2. Erode Amman Mess

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If you’re craving authentic Tamil-style “mess” dining, this is the place. Originating from India, Erode Amman Mess is known for its hearty, spice-forward Kongunadu cuisine, often served on banana leaves.

Signature dishes include mutton chukka, chicken pallipalayam, nalli gravy, and seafood favourites like vanjiram tawa fry. Their set meals — complete with rice, sambar, rasam, and sides — are a must for the full experience.

Image: Google Maps | Toby Spendiff

Also not to be missed are their butter masala paneer and Japan Chicken. Try them out and you’ll thank us later.

Address: 248, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, KL Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily

Lunch: 11:30am – 4:00pm

Dinner: 6:30pm – 11:00pm

3. Bombay Talkies

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Named after a 2013 Hindi movie of the same title, Bombay Talkies offers a more modern, vegetarian take on Indian cuisine with a Bollywood-themed vibe. It blends North and South Indian dishes with a touch of Mumbai street food flair.

Image: Google

Menu highlights include palak chaat, black pepper paneer, dal tadka, and indulgent items like Goan sizzlers. It’s also known for its diverse offerings — from chaats to Indo-Chinese fusion dishes — making it ideal for groups with varied tastes.

Address: 100, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30am – 10:00pm (till 10:30pm on weekends)

4. Annalakshmi Vegetarian Restaurant

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More than just a restaurant, Annalakshmi is a community-driven dining space rooted in tradition. Run by volunteers, it focuses on home-style South Indian vegetarian cooking, often served buffet-style at just RM35 per person.

Expect comforting dishes like vegetable curries, dal, chapatis, and rice-based meals, all prepared with a homely touch. The experience is often described as “eat-all-you-want,” emphasising generosity and simplicity over frills.

Image: Google

Address: 116, Jalan Berhala, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Typically lunch and dinner service (hours may vary; best to check ahead)

5. The Ganga Cafe

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For a more holistic take on Indian cuisine, The Ganga Cafe in Bangsar stands out. It focuses on vegetarian and vegan dishes made with organic, farm-grown ingredients and no artificial additives.

The menu leans toward wholesome fare like chapatis, wholewheat naans, dosas, and Ayurvedic-style curries, alongside refreshing drinks like lassi and masala tea.

Image: Google

Address: 19 Lorong Kurau, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday: 8:45am – 10:00pm

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