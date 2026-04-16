Nasi Lemak In Instant Noodle Form Is A Dish We Never Knew We Needed

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As Malaysians, we know that nasi lemak is something most of us can’t live without. Now, in one of the first collaborations of its kind, a beloved restaurant’s signature taste is being brought into an instant noodle format not as a loose interpretation, but as a faithful translation of the real thing.

Nuuna, the instant noodle brand by Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd, has joined kitchens with Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu (NLBH) to bring one of the country’s most well-known nasi lemak experiences into a range of instant noodles and instant vermicelli.

Image: TRP | Shahril

The Malaysian market is no stranger to nasi lemak-flavoured instant products, but most draw from a generic interpretation of the dish. This collaboration takes a different approach entirely — anchoring the product to the specific, recognisable taste profile that has made Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu a household name and go-to for Malaysians who are serious about their nasi lemak.

Every element has been developed to reflect what loyal NLBH customers already know and love: the deep heat of the sambal, the toasty fragrance of fried shallots and garlic, the savoury punch of anchovies, the brightness of the tamarind, and the rich layered base that ties it all together — all ready in minutes and in a form noodle lovers can call their own.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Azri Fahmi, representative spokesperson for Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd said the collaboration came from a genuine desire to push beyond what nasi lemak-flavoured instant noodles have typically offered.

“There are already products out there that reference nasi lemak as a flavour, but we wanted to do something more specific and meaningful than that. Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu has a flavour that Malaysians actively seek out. It has real identity and a real following,” Azri said.

“At Serba Wangi, bringing a flavour that Malaysians already love into a format that they are equally familiar with felt like a natural step. We know that everyone reaches for nasi lemak in the same way. Some want to sit down for a full experience, and some want something fast that still hits the same notes. This range is for the latter. It’s for the person who loves noodles, loves NLBH, and wants both at once without having to wait or compromise,” he added.

Nuuna and Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu teams posing together for the collaboration launch gambit at Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu Sri Hartamas. Image: TRP | Shahril

The range is designed to meet Malaysians whenever hunger strikes — a quick lunch, a late-night craving, or anything in between. It’s not about replacing the nasi lemak experience, but about extending it to those who reach for noodles first, offering the best of both in a single, convenient bowl.

Alfian Basir, the Director of NLBH said: “Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu has always been about giving Malaysians a nasi lemak experience they keep coming back to. Partnering with Serba Wangi to bring some flavour into an instant noodle format felt like a natural way to reach more Malaysians — especially those who grew up with our taste but don’t always have the time to sit down for a plate. We’re proud that what’s in that bowl still feels like us.”

Priced at RM7.99, the Nuuna x NLBH instant nasi lemak noodles is now available exclusively at Jaya Grocer outlets nationwide, as well as through the SW Food official e-store on TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada.

Check out NuunaMalaysia on Facebook, @nuunamalaysia on Instagram and TikTok, and SW Food Official e-store on Shopee to stay updated on the latest launches.

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