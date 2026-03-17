One Night. Five Strawberry Desserts. Absolutely No Regrets

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Some people have a sweet tooth. Others have a full-blown strawberry problem.

What started as a casual hunt for something sweet quickly spiralled into a full strawberry expedition across three bakeries at the Curve in Petaling Jaya.

And so the mission began: find as many strawberry desserts as possible.

Here’s how the night of strawberry chaos unfolded.

Strawberry Danish – Petite Maison

The strawberry danish from Petite Maison looks innocent enough. But don’t be fooled, this pastry knows exactly what it’s doing.

The first thing that hits is the pastry itself. Perfectly laminated, golden, and flaky enough to leave buttery evidence everywhere.

Each bite has that delicate crispness before melting into soft, rich layers.

Then come the strawberries. Bright, glossy, and unapologetically juicy, they sit on top like tiny edible jewels. Their natural sweetness balances the buttery pastry beautifully, preventing the danish from feeling too heavy.

There’s also a creamy layer underneath that quietly ties everything together without stealing the spotlight from the fruit.

The result? A pastry that feels both light and indulgent at the same time.

Berries Pavlova – Kenny Hills Bakers

Kenny Hills is having a pop-up at the Curve until the fourth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. (This writer is hoping they’ll decide to set up shop permanently at the Curve).

Pavlova is a risky dessert. Done poorly, it can feel like eating sweet air.

Fortunately, Kenny Hills Bakers absolutely delivers.

The meringue shell is crisp and delicate on the outside, but crack through it and the inside reveals that soft marshmallowy texture pavlova lovers obsess over.

A generous cloud of whipped cream follows, light and airy rather than overly rich. Then the berries arrive, strawberries included of course, bringing a burst of freshness and tang that stops the dessert from drifting into sugar overload.

Texture-wise, it’s a dream: crunchy, fluffy, creamy and juicy all happening in the same bite.

Strawberry Shortcake – Kenny Hills Bakers

If desserts had comfort levels, strawberry shortcake would rank somewhere near a warm blanket and a good movie.

Kenny Hills Bakers keeps things classic here. The sponge cake is incredibly soft and airy.

The strawberries bring that familiar sweet-tart punch that makes strawberry desserts so addictive. Meanwhile, the cream adds just enough sweetness without drowning the fruit.

The magic of this dessert lies in its simplicity. Nothing complicated, nothing over-the-top, just soft sponge, fresh strawberries and fluffy cream working together.

Strawberry Tart – Kenny Hills Bakers

If the shortcake is comforting, the strawberry tart is that extra blanket you pull over your head on a very cold night.

The tart shell is buttery with a satisfying snap, holding its shape while supporting a smooth, creamy filling beneath the strawberries.

And the strawberries, arranged neatly across the top, bring both beauty and balance. Their freshness cuts through the richness of the custard filling and buttery base.

Every bite delivers layers of texture: crisp shell, silky filling, juicy fruit.

Strawberry Royale Tart – Milk & Barley

If desserts had a VIP section, the Strawberry Royale Tart would be sitting there.

This one leans more decadent compared to the others. The base is rich and buttery, supporting a luxurious filling that feels more indulgent and layered.

The strawberries play an important role here, cutting through the richness with their natural brightness.

Instead, the dessert lands somewhere between indulgent and refreshing.

It feels slightly more dramatic, slightly more extra, and honestly, that’s exactly what a dessert with “Royale” in its name should deliver.

Also, visually speaking, it might be the most photogenic dessert of the entire lineup.

Final Verdict: Strawberry Chaos Was Absolutely Worth It

Five desserts later, one thing became very clear: strawberries remain undefeated in the dessert world.

Each bakery brought its own personality to the strawberry party:

Petite Maison served up buttery pastry perfection.

Kenny Hills Bakers proved they understand fruit desserts extremely well.

Milk & Barley leaned fully into rich, indulgent territory.

Was this excessive? Yup. Worth it? Heck yeah.

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