Whatever Works: A Bungalow Café Made For Moreh Sessions

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Tucked in a quiet corner of Kampung Datuk Keramat is a café that feels less like a commercial spot and more like someone’s thoughtfully curated living room. That’s the charm of Whatever Works Coffee — a bungalow-style café that has quietly become a favourite for late-night hangouts and relaxed conversations over coffee and cake.

And if you’re looking for a cosy spot for moreh, this place just might “work” better than most.

A Bungalow-Style Café Perfect for Moreh

Walking into Whatever Works Coffee feels like stepping into a laid-back neighbourhood hideout rather than a typical Kuala Lumpur café. The single-storey bungalow setting, rustic furniture, and warm lighting give the space a distinctly countryside charm, a refreshing contrast to the city’s glass-and-steel cafés.

There are two main seating areas: an open-air section that embraces the evening breeze and a smaller air-conditioned room for those who prefer a cooler setting. The vibe is casual and unpretentious, the kind of place where you can sit for hours without feeling rushed.

During Ramadan nights, that relaxed atmosphere makes it ideal for moreh sessions. Whether you’re dropping by solo with a book or catching up with friends after tarawih, the café’s late operating hours and mellow music make it easy to linger.

The Star of the Night: Matcha Batik Cake

For dessert, the Matcha Batik Cake stands out as a comforting yet slightly indulgent treat.

At first glance, it looks like a familiar Malaysian favourite, the classic batik cake, but with a modern twist. Instead of the usual chocolate base, this version leans into earthy matcha flavours layered with biscuit and cream cheese, giving it a creamy texture balanced by a gentle bitterness.

The matcha is present without being overpowering, which makes it surprisingly easy to finish an entire slice during a late-night catch-up. The creaminess softens the richness of the batik layers, creating a dessert that feels indulgent but not overly heavy. Perfect for a post-iftar sweet bite.

To wash it down, the Apple Tea is a straightforward yet refreshing companion.

Served chilled, it delivers a light fruity sweetness that cuts through the richness of the cake. It’s the kind of drink that doesn’t try too hard by being clean, crisp, and pleasantly refreshing.

Pairing it with the Matcha Batik Cake creates a balanced combination: the tea resets your palate while the dessert brings a comforting sweetness.

The Unexpected Pairing: Burgers from Next Door

One of the most charming quirks of Whatever Works Coffee is what sits just beside it: a humble roadside burger stall known as Deep City Patty.

One burger that stands out is the Double Beef Special Burger — a classic Malaysian street burger style, complete with egg, cheese and generous sauces.

The patties are grilled on a flat top until slightly crisp on the edges, while the bun soaks up the savoury juices and sauce. Wrapped in egg and stacked with onions, the burger leans into that unmistakable Ramly-style comfort: messy, saucy and deeply satisfying.

After a few bites of the rich, savoury burger, going back to the café for a sip of apple tea or a bite of matcha cake suddenly makes perfect sense.

A Space That Invites You to Stay

One of the cafés strongest qualities isn’t just its menu, it’s the community vibe.

They often attract students, remote workers, and groups of friends looking for a relaxed place to hang out. With WiFi, board games, and shelves of books, it’s easy to lose track of time here.

That welcoming atmosphere is exactly what makes it a great moreh destination.

Whatever Works Coffee proves that sometimes the best cafés aren’t the flashiest ones. With its homely vibe, late-night hours, and comforting desserts like the Matcha Batik Cake paired with refreshing Apple Tea, it’s an easy pick for anyone looking for a chill moreh spot in Kuala Lumpur.

Sometimes, all you really need for a good night out is good company, a slice of cake, and a café that simply works.

Whatever Works

Address: 28, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 54000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7am to 3am daily.

Follow Whatever Works on Instagram to stay updated on special events and offers.

READ MORE: These Cafés Are In “Moreh Mode” So You Won’t Miss Your Coffee

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