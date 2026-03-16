My First Time Trying Pistachio Kunafa: How Does Bake By Mel’s Dubai Chewy Cookie Fare?

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I never joined the pistachio kunafa, aka the Dubai Chocolate craze, when it was at its height around 2024.

But first, what is this Dubai Chocolate craze? Dubai Chocolate is not made out of Dubaians (duh), but it’s a chunky milk chocolate bar filled with a mix of pistachio, tahini, and crispy kunafa.

It all started with Dubai FTX Dessert Chocolatier, which produces Can’t Get Knafeh Of It. It was apparently so good that resellers jumped on it and sold it at exorbitant prices everywhere. This snack has since been reproduced or copied globally, including in Malaysia.

Soft outside, crispy inside

I finally had the chance to taste this viral flavour through Bake By Mel’s Dubai Chewy Cookie. Ok, I know it’s not the OG Dubai Chocolate, but close enough la.

How did it taste? The Dubai Chewy Cookie is chewy indeed. It’s soft on the outside like fresh cookie dough, while the inside is crispy, thanks to the kunafa layer. Overall, the whole cookie makes me think of mochi. I liked the balance of crunchiness and chewiness.

I find the taste pleasant and not that sweet, all things considered. It was a mix of nuttiness and mild sweetness from the kunafa layer. However, I still don’t understand how the flavour got to that level of virality.

If you’d like to try it out for yourself, Bake By Mel’s Dubai Chewy Cookie is available at all MyNews and CU Mart stores. I heard it sells out fast, so if you see it, get it quick!

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