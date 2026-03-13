Che Sayang Kitchen’s ‘’Inauthentic’’ Cottage Pie Approved By Family In France

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Food content creator Che Sayang Kitchen’s recent Cottage Pie recipe got into a slight controversy when some viewers claimed he should have used authentic ingredients and methods to make the dish.

Che Sayang Kitchen, real name Abdul Qayyum Halid, made the cottage pie for buka puasa using simple and easily available ingredients here, like parmesan cheese, potatoes, salt, garlic, and flavouring.

Dah masuk trimester ke-2 berpuasa ni, kalau rasa macam nak try berbuka puasa selain nasi korang boleh buat Cottage Pie. Selamat mencuba 😁￼ pic.twitter.com/DzsQIphw1x — Che Sayang Kitchen (@CheSayang_) March 1, 2026

Screenshots from X.

His recipe reached France

A woman in France, known as Ann, came across his recipe and replicated it. She served it to her French family members, who complimented the dish.

Although she mistakenly used cream instead of milk, the cottage pie that was allegedly ‘’made wrong’’ turned out well.

She thanked Che Sayang Kitchen for the recipe and apologised for the lack of pictures because the whole family lapped it all up.

She hopes more people will give the recipe a try.

In the comments, netizens shared that cooking is subjective and everyone has their own preferred methods of preparing and cooking a dish. As long as the food ends up tasty, it’s the right move.

Meanwhile, another user also tried the recipe with slightly different ingredients and reported that the cottage pie still turned out delicious.

