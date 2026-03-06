Auntie Betty’s Backyard: A Late-Night Moreh In The Hills

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When night falls in Taman Melawati, the neighbourhood’s food scene begins to take on a different rhythm. Among the late-night eateries drawing crowds after prayers and evening gatherings is Auntie Betty’s Backyard — a cosy spot that has become a popular destination for moreh, the relaxed post-tarawih meal shared with friends and family.

With its casual outdoor seating and warm, backyard-style décor, the restaurant feels tailor-made for late-night conversations. Fairy lights glow softly above wooden tables while diners settle in for a laid-back meal that stretches comfortably into the night. The atmosphere is lively but never overwhelming, making it an easy place to unwind after a long day.

Image: Shahril | TRP

Moreh culture is all about sharing food and conversation, and Auntie Betty’s Backyard fits that tradition well. The menu leans heavily toward hearty Western comfort food: hot dogs.

During our visit, we decided to try two items that caught our eyes on the menu: the Classic Hot Dog and the Coney Dog, along with a refreshing ice lemon tea.

Image: Shahril | TRP

The Classic Hot Dog was simple but satisfying in the best way. The sausage had a nice snap to it, and it was served in a soft bun that held everything together well without feeling too heavy. What we liked most was how balanced it tasted — nothing overly complicated, just a well-made hot dog that hits the spot, especially late at night when you want something comforting but not overwhelming.

Image: TRP | Shahril

The Coney Dog, however, was the real standout. Topped with a generous layer of savoury beef chili and onions, it brought a richer, heartier flavour compared to the classic version. The combination of the warm chili topping with the juicy sausage worked really well, making it feel like a proper comfort dish rather than just a quick snack. It’s definitely the kind of item that feels perfect for moreh — filling, flavourful, and great to enjoy slowly while chatting with friends.

Image: Shahril | TRP

To balance the meal, their ice lemon tea turned out to be a great choice. It was light, refreshing, and not overly sweet, which helped cut through the richness of the hot dogs. On a warm night, it was exactly the kind of drink you’d want while sitting outdoors.

Image: Shahril | TRP

As for the pricing, we must say that it’s more than just fair. The Classic Hot Dog goes for only RM6, while the Coney Dog is priced at RM9. They have a third top as well — the Bacon Roll Hot Dog which is sort of the delux version of their other two hot dogs for RM10.

Besides their signature hot dogs, they also offer other Western favourites like grilled chicken chop and lamb chop. Other beverage options on the menu include a chocolate drink or caramel latte for those seeking something sweet, and refreshing selections include passion fruit soda or iced peach tea.

Image: Auntie Betty’s Backyard

Overall, the visit to Auntie Betty’s Backyard left a really positive impression. The food was satisfying, the portions felt fair, and the relaxed atmosphere made the experience even better.

More than just the dishes themselves, the vibe of the place is what makes it special. It’s a comfortable space where you can unwind, enjoy simple but tasty food, and let the conversation stretch late into the night.

If there was one thing we had to complain about though, is that the area has a few mosquitoes flying around and no mosquito coils were put out. However, it’s nothing a tube of bug repellant won’t fix though!

If you’re in Taman Melawati and looking for a casual moreh hangout, this backyard-style spot is definitely worth checking out.

Auntie Betty’s Backyard

Address: Jalan Taman Melawati, Ampang Jaya, Selangor (Waze to Masjid Al-Mardhiyah and you’ll find it).

Moreh oeprating hours: 8pm to 12am.

Follow Auntie Betty’s Backyard on Instagram.

