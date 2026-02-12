Unveiling Ultra-Premium Australian Marbled Lamb: The Ultimate Melt-In-The-Mouth Sensation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Australia continues to raise the bar for fine dining in Malaysia with the introduction of its highest-graded marbled lamb, offering discerning chefs and diners a new benchmark in taste and texture.

Known for its exceptional marbling and often referred to as “Wagyu-style” lamb,

Australian marbled lamb delivers a distinctive melt-in-the-mouth tenderness and a

naturally succulent, velvety finish — qualities driven by finely distributed intramuscular fat that enhances flavour without overpowering the meat’s integrity.

This new chapter in premium dining was marked by the Malaysian debut of Gundagai Lamb GLQ5+ marbled lamb, presented at an exclusive tasting hosted at Bref by Darren Chin. The event was supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in collaboration with Malaysia’s leading fine food importer, Indoguna Malaysia.

From left to right: Alia Jaafar, Trade and Investment Director for New South Wales; Frederic Carriere, General Manager, Indoguna Malaysia; Andrew McCorkwell, Managing Director, InterAgri Group; Molly Greentree, Account Manager, Gundagai Lamb; Simon Fellows, Deputy Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia; Dr Kate Makin, Agriculture Counsellor, Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF); Tse Chien Koo, Business Development Director, Austrade; and Jimmy Tan, Business Development Manager, Austrade.

A refined expression of Australian marbled lamb — elegant, balanced and quietly confident on the plate. Chef Han cooking Gundagai Lamb with restraint and precision to let the ingredient speak.

A closer look at Gundagai Lamb GLQ5+ — meticulously graded cuts that set a new benchmark for marbling, purity and provenance.

With Australian lamb gaining popularity on the global culinary stage, marbled lamb is well positioned to meet increasing demands for a refined offering within the upscale dining segment. Austrade, the Australian Government’s international trade and investment promotion agency, supports local industry partners to promote a variety of Australian exports and drive fine food success in Malaysia.

For Indoguna Malaysia, the introduction of Australian marbled lamb marks both a

strategic expansion of its curated portfolio and a defining moment as it begins operations as a new solution provider in the Malaysian food industry. Launching with Gundagai Lamb reflects the direction Indoguna Malaysia is taking — one guided by premium provenance, thoughtful selection and close collaboration with world-class producers. Distinguished by its fine marbling, the lamb delivers exceptional juiciness and tenderness when cooked, offering chefs a product defined by consistency, elegance and depth of flavour.

What sets Australian marbled lamb apart? For Gundagai Lamb, it is the spirit of

innovation that keeps them going for Aussie lamb excellence. The GLQ (Gundagai Lamb Quality) Score is an industry-first grading system developed by Gundagai Meat Processors in Australia to evaluate the eating quality of lamb based on Lean Meat Yield (LMY), Intramuscular Fat (IMF) and Animal Health grading. The GLQ5+ Score of Gundagai product signifies the highest level of marbling and quality that’s perfectly balanced with lean meat.

Fire meets finesse: Gundagai Lamb prepared over live flames, allowing its natural marbling to do the work.

Perfectly cooked and simply finished, revealing the tenderness, juiciness and depth that define Gundagai Lamb.

The marbled lamb’s qualities were brought to life by Chef Han, chef-patron of Bref by Darren Chin, through a series of thoughtfully restrained preparations designed to let the ingredient speak. Prepared à la minute and cooked over a live station, each cut was presented with minimal seasoning, inviting guests to experience the lamb in its purest form. The result was an immersive, chef-led appreciation of texture, juiciness and flavour — where the lamb’s natural tenderness, clean finish and depth were explored gradually with every bite.

“The balance of marbling and lean meat in Gundagai Lamb is exceptional. It gives you structure, moisture and flavour all at once, which is something chefs really look for. It’s a lamb that performs beautifully with simple techniques and rewards precision in the kitchen,” commented Chef Han.

The tasting left guest chefs and culinary tastemakers visibly impressed by the lamb’s

remarkable tenderness and clean, lingering finish, prompting thoughtful discussion

around its versatility and how it could be expressed across refined, ingredient-driven

menus.

“GLQ5+ is objectively better lamb,”stated Will Barton, CEO of Gundagai Lamb. “For chefs like Chef Han at Bref by Darren Chin, it means confidence that the lamb will present the same way every time, in flavour, texture and finish. Seeing it embraced on the global stage reinforces that premium lamb has earned its place on the world’s best menus.”

Gundagai Lamb GLQ5+ marbled lamb is now exclusively available at select restaurants in Malaysia. Chefs and hospitality partners interested in elevating their dining offerings with Australia’s finest marbled lamb may contact Indoguna Malaysia Sdn Bhd for further collaboration opportunities.

For more enquiries on Australian premium food and beverages, please contact Austrade Kuala Lumpur office at fnb.kul@austrade.gov.au.

