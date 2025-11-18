Annabell KL’s Enchanted Season Menu Serves Up Hearty Deliciousness With Modern Fusion Flair [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking for a place to have Christmas dinners? Annabell KL has curated a hearty menu that will delight the whole family during the festive season.

The Enchanted Season festive menu retells the Christmas story through flavours crafted with a touch of wonder. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to honour the joy of sharing and the warmth of togetherness, blending Western inspirations with a modern fusion flair unique to Annabell KL.

The dining lounge is dressed to impress, with refined elegance and festive décor that instantly welcomes guests into the holiday spirit.

Aside from the luminous bar crowned by a tower encased in glass domes, a mesmerising Christmas tree was set up near the stage. I was already excited to find out what Annabell KL has in store for its guests during the holidays.

The eye-catching bar tower Christmas tree is up and lit!

The Taste Test

Each good meal starts with appetisers. We had assorted bread and dips and Santa’s Croquettes. The homemade toasted brioche roll and foccacia came with sour cream dip, smoky romesco dip, and eggplant dip.

The Santa’s Croquette is an adorable group of potato croquettes topped with cranberry compote and Grana Padano. The combination is delicious, the potato flavours paired well with the sweet tartness of the cranberry compote.

The sides are a show stealer as well. The Balsamic Highland Brussel Sprouts was a surprising favourite. The caramelised brussels sprouts were topped with toasted hazelnuts and sesame seeds, giving a good crunch and refreshing flavours.

Clockwise from top right: Assorted Bread & Dips, Spiced Baby Heirloom Carrots, Bread Pudding, Roasted Japanese Pumpkin with Ricotta Cheese and Dukkah, Australian Angus Ribeye with Red Wine Jus, Balsamic Highland Brussel Sprouts,

Yorkshire Pudding Santa’s Croquette

Roasted Japanese Pumpkin with dukkah Balsamic brussel sprouts

Sherperd’s Pie Baby Heirloom Carrots

The Spiced Baby Heirloom Carrot with Stracciatella was another interesting dish. The carrots were slow-roasted until the sweet flavours come true.

We also had the Roasted Japanese Pumpkin with Ricotta Cheese and Dukkah. The sweet and soft pumpkin was elevated with the dukkah, providing a nicely spiced flavour.

For the kids, the Cheesy Lamb Shepherd’s Pie is a must-try. The slow-cooked minced Australian Lamb topped with delicious mashed potatoes and cheddar and mozarella cheeses will have you asking for more. I had it with the Yorkshire Pudding and together, it gives a nice salty and cheesy combo.

As for the mains, there’s a choice of free range chicken with cranberry jam, roasted lamb leg with mint chimichurri served on a bed of potatoes, or the Australian Angus Ribeye with Red Wine Jus. All three are cooked til tender and would fill up the whole table for sure.

New signature items

Clockwise from top right: Annabell Fried Chicken, Queensland Wagyu Bavette MB4/5, Truffle Cream Fettucine, Seafood Fettuccine, Malabar Red Snapper.

Annabell Fried Chicken. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Annabell KL also introduces its new signature items such as:

Annabell Fried Chicken (AFC) – boneless chicken glazed with gochujang aioli, gula Melaka, pickled cucumber and lime.

– boneless chicken glazed with gochujang aioli, gula Melaka, pickled cucumber and lime. Bone Marrow – Roasted bone marrow, sea salt, house-baked focaccia

– Roasted bone marrow, sea salt, house-baked focaccia Grilled Galician Octopus – Spanish octopus with cauliflower purée, babyspinach, highland milk corn, chimichurri and ikura.

– Spanish octopus with cauliflower purée, babyspinach, highland milk corn, chimichurri and ikura. Malabar Red Snapper – Red Malabar snapper, miso fennel velouté, babypotatoes, courgette.

– Red Malabar snapper, miso fennel velouté, babypotatoes, courgette. Queensland Wagyu Bavette MB4/5 – 300-day grain-fed Wagyu flank steak,shoestring fries, herb butter, beef jus.

– 300-day grain-fed Wagyu flank steak,shoestring fries, herb butter, beef jus. Seafood Fettuccine – A rich Canadian lobster head base with black tigerprawns, scallops, clams, squid and ikura.

– A rich Canadian lobster head base with black tigerprawns, scallops, clams, squid and ikura. Truffle Cream Fettuccine – 63°C kampung egg, truffle paste, crispy crumbs.

We had the Annabell Fried Chicken (AFC) and found out why it was the bestseller. The gochujang aioli, gula Melaka, and pickled cucumber and lime combo gives the chicken a sweet and nicely spiced finger-licking flavour combo.

Finally, the desserts were another delightful surprise. We had a refreshing Peach Sorbet with Christmas Crumble for a light, fruity finish, and also warm and buttery bread pudding served with a rich creamy sauce.

Peach Sorbet with Christmas Crumble and Bread Pudding.

The Verdict

Some easy favourites include the Annabell Fried Chicken, Santa’s Croquettes, Balsamic Highland Brussel Sprouts, Spiced baby Heirloom Carrots, Cheesy Lamb Shepherd’s Pie, and the Peach Sorbet with Christmas Crumble.

Overall, the entire menu is satisfying and promises to fill every belly happily.

The Enchanted Season menu is available from 25 November to 31 December 2025, starting from RM188++. Meanwhile, the signature menu remains a timeless favourite.

Guests get to enjoy one appetiser, one main, and two sides, with desserts for the full experience.

The appetiser is a choice between Assorted Bread & Dips and Santa’s Croquettes. For the main course, guests get to choose the roasted free range chicken or upgrade to roasted lamb leg or Australian Angus Ribeye.

For the two sides, guests can choose the brussel sprouts, sherperd’s pie, lamb fat roasted potatoes, roasted Japanese pumpkin, spiced baby heirloom carrots, or Yorkshire pudding.

Annabell KL

Address: Level 11, TSLAW Tower, 39, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

Open daily from 5pm-2am

Contact number: +6011 2050 1888

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

