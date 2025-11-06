Omiyage: The Art of Sweet Gifts Finds A New Home In Malaysia With Kotsu Kotsu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Japan, the art of giving is not merely an act of generosity—it is an expression of thoughtfulness, connection, and cultural refinement. Known as Omiyage (お土産), this tradition of gift-giving is woven into the fabric of daily life. Whether one returns from a trip, visits a friend, or celebrates a milestone, an omiyage — often a beautifully packaged sweet — is a token that conveys gratitude and care.

Now, this centuries-old custom finds a new expression in Malaysia through kotsu kotsu, the latest creation by Oishii Innovations Group, the culinary minds behind some of Kuala Lumpur’s beloved Japanese restaurants, including Kyomo, Asumo, and minamo. After a decade of bringing authentic Japanese flavors to Malaysian diners, the group introduces not just another dessert shop, but a cultural experience rooted in sincerity and mindfulness.

A sweet expression of Japanese soul

Staff carefully carve a freshly made cake in a minimalist and calm work station. Image: TRP | Shahril

“In Japan, airports, train stations and department stores are filled with kiosks selling countless varieties of sweets made especially for gifting,” explains Kota Furuya, Group General Manager.

“When visiting family or friends, or returning from travels, it is customary for us to bring our favourite sweets as a gift.”

This spirit of giving inspired kotsu kotsu, whose name — meaning step by step — captures the brand’s devotion to craft, patience, and progress. It is also a nod to the gentle rhythm of Japanese artisanship, where mastery is achieved through quiet persistence.

The brand debuts with eight exquisite creations, including its signature kotsu kotsu Roll, available in three refined flavours: the subtly sweet Classic (red bean), the nutty Kinako (roasted soybean), and the Matcha, which balances earthy green tea with a hint of bitterness. Each cake is baked fresh twice daily, in limited quantities, ensuring that every slice embodies perfection at its peak.

Cream, custard and red bean wrapped in soft and fluffy chiffon, the Classic kotsu kotsu roll is a must-try. Image: TRP | Shahril

TRP was given the opportunity to sample four kotsu kotsu creations: the Classic roll, Matcha roll, Chiffon cake and Chocolate cake. Each bite was a delicate balance of sweet and milky flavours. Image: TRP | Shahril

The eye-catching kotsu kotsu Fruit Cake is definitely on our to-try list. Image: TRP | Shahril

Inclusivity in every bite

For Executive Pastry Chef Sho Sasaki, who is a practising Muslim, inclusivity was essential from the start.

“I wanted everyone to be able to enjoy our cakes,” he said.

Together with Executive Pastry Chef Rina Fukuda, the team spent 11 months developing and refining over 1,000 recipes to create halal-certified Japanese cakes — an ambitious and heartfelt endeavor to share authentic Japanese confectionery with Malaysia’s diverse community.

Fukuda adds: “In Japan, many of these cakes can only be enjoyed fresh, as they must be eaten the day they’re baked. That’s why they can’t usually be taken overseas as omiyage. With kotsu kotsu, we wanted Malaysians to experience that same fleeting perfection of freshness”.

Chef Sasaki and Fukuda. Image provided to TRP.

A gallery of taste and tranquility

The kotsu kotsu tasting parlour is not merely a café—it is a sensory retreat. Designed by Hiroyuki and Miki Matsunaka of DESIGN ROOM 702, the space features textured earthen walls, washi paper lighting that softens the glow, and warm copper accents. The ambiance evokes Wa—the Japanese ideal of harmony—inviting guests to savour each bite in serenity.

Cakes ready to be served. Image: TRP | Shahril

The tasting parlour where guests may try the cakes before deciding to take some home as a gift. Image provided to TRP.

Behind the scenes, precision reigns. Cakes are baked using Super Backen, a high-performance Japanese convection oven renowned for its accuracy and consistency. Even the chefs’ minimalist white uniforms, designed by Osaka-based Roggikei, reflect purity of intent. The cakes are presented on Arita porcelain, allowing simplicity and elegance to shine through in perfect Ma — the beauty of space and restraint.

Omiyage, reimagined

True to its inspiration, kotsu kotsu invites guests to embrace the joy of gifting. Its wisteria-toned gift boxes, complete with reusable ice packs, make each cake an ideal omiyage — thoughtfully presented and designed to preserve freshness.

Gifting made elegant. Image provided to TRP.

In a world where fast consumption often overshadows meaningful gestures, kotsu kotsu revives the spirit of intentional giving. Each cake is not just a dessert, but a moment of connection — between giver and receiver, between Japan and Malaysia, between tradition and modernity.

Step by step, slice by slice, kotsu kotsu is more than a patisserie — it’s an embodiment of Japanese hospitality, where the sweetest gifts are those given from the heart.

kotsu kotsu

Address: 34-G, Jalan 24/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Open daily from:

6:00PM – 11:00PM (Soft opening) | 12 noon – 11:00PM* (Grand opening, 11th November) *Complimentary valet from 6:30pm daily.

