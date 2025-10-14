Lad & Dad: A Father-Son Fish & Chip Joint In The Heart Of The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fish and chips is a simple dish that’s enjoyed by many around the world because of its simplicity. You have your fish covered and fried in batter, and a side serving of french fries along with some traditional dip like tartar sauce.

Now, we know fish and chips is not the first thing anyone thinks of when they talk about food in Malaysia, but there’s a chippy joint we think you shouldn’t ignore.

Enter Lad & Dad, a humble fish and chip spot nestled in a corner in Wisma Cosway, Kuala Lumpur, that serves battered haddock or perch in the traditional British way (with thick cut chips or battered thin-cut fries).

Hawker stall origins

TRP met with Keith Koh, the founder and the ‘Lad’ of Lad & Dad, who told us the story of how his fish and chip mission began after he returned from England after studying and working there.

Keith’s aim was to establish a solid, dependable, and affordable fish and chip option in Singapore, his home.

His father, Desmond Koh, was initially skeptical about the idea when it was first proposed – understandable, knowing how Asian parents can be. However, Lad gradually won Dad over to the point that Dad not only agreed, but eventually got behind the business too.

Keith (Lad) and Desmond (Dad).

Together, they researched and developed their signature dishes, evolving from humble beginnings at a Singapore hawker centre in 2015, to now operating three restaurants under the same brand.

They’ve even earned the title “Singapore’s Best Fish & Chips” by Michelin chefs and local media.

Fish and chips for Malaysian taste buds

Keith was very enthusiastic when we asked him about his fish and chips at Lad & Dad, which tells us that there’s no compromise when it comes to the quality of every fish and every chip that comes out of his kitchen.

He recalled a story about his time in England, where he tried proper British fish and chips for the first time.

“I was with a friend when we came upon a street stall that sold fish and chips, the kind that’s wrapped in newspaper. When I got mine, my friend told me not to eat it straight away. He just sprinkled some salt and pepper on it and we walked home.

“By the time we were ready to eat it, the fish and chips had already gotten soggy, and apparently that’s how they eat it over there!” he said.

Lad & Dad’s interior features tables and seats that pay homage to the restaurant’s hawker stall roots in Singapore.

For most Malaysians, that’s quite unacceptable since we like our food hot and fresh from the stove.

That’s why at Lad & Dad, the fish and chips are served immediately after cooking, while the batter and fries are still hot and crispy.

Scrape a knife over the fried batter and you’ll find that it is 100% crispy.

But that’s not all, the secret is in the batter too. Keith told TRP that the batter contains seven different herbs and spices to give it that extra oomph.

As for the fish itself, you have two options to choose from: The Premium Haddock (RM51.90) flown in from Norway, or the Classic Perch (RM21.90), a regionally-sourced fish but just as tasty.

The Haddock had a delicate, fine-flaked, tender, and firm texture, with a mild and slightly sweet flavor, while the Perch was firm but flaky, with lean and moist flesh.

To complement the meal, there are five sauces to choose from: the classic Tartar Sauce, traditional British Mushy Peas, Curry Sauce, Spicy Tartar Sauce, and Sambal Aioli.

The Classic Perch, served with Tartar Sauce and Mushy Peas.

Obviously, the Spicy Tartar Sauce, Curry Sauce and Sambal Aioli were developed to cater to Malaysian taste buds, and boy did our buds agree.

After the fish, we munched on the thick-cut chips and thin-cut fries that stayed warm and crispy on our plates.

As a way to “clean” that greasy mouthfeel after finishing our hearty fish and chips, a side of Purple Slaw was served because don’t skip your veggies!

To end the meal, wash it all down with a refreshing, icy cup of House Made Frozen Lemonade.

One more thing to note is Lad & Dad is currently in the process of obtaining a Halal certification, which Keith said should be ready by Q2 of 2026. Until then, he reassured that there is no pork, lard or alcohol used in the cooking process.

So, the next time you’re craving for some good old fish and chips, pop over to Lad & Dad at Wisma Cosway where the fish are fresh, the batter is better, and the vibe is chipper!

The Haddock may be the star of the show, but the Perch suits our Asian tastes better.

Address:

Lad & Dad

Lot G-30, Ground Floor, Wisma Cosway

88 Jalan Raja Chulan

50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours:

Mondays – Saturdays: 11.30am – 2.30pm | 5.00pm – 8.00pm

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

