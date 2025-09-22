Decker’s Smash Burger Unveils First Outlet At REXKL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Decker’s, formerly known as Triple Decker, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first permanent outlet in Malaysia at REXKL, Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur, on 20 September 2025.

Following a series of successful pop-up events in Kuala Lumpur and Penang since August 2024, the brand is rebranding to Decker’s and invites Malaysian media to an exclusive preview event on 18-19 September 2025, at REXKL. This milestone celebrates both the launch of its first outlet and a bold new identity that reflects its global vision and local appeal.

Founded in 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Decker’s has earned both local and global following for its signature smash beef burgers – variety of single, double & triple 100% Angus beef patties pressed on a hot griddle for crispy edges and juicy centre.

Started with a simple menu offering only beef and falafel smash burgers, Decker’s dedication to serve its supporters was the major factor for the new menu line-up featuring an expanded variety of our beef burgers, chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, loaded fries and some spicy options – and the choice to enjoy it as part of a set meal. Their beverage menu includes refreshing homemade options, including freshly squeezed lemonade and house-brewed ginger ale, offering the perfect pairing to its signature burgers.

Decker’s is partnering with sōfte KL to complete the dining experience by offering exclusive ice cream flavours as dessert to make it a wholesome experience. They have introduced a vegan ice cream option, building on its existing vegetarian burger (not vegan) offering and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

The rebranding from Triple Decker to Decker’s signifies an identity that embraces inclusivity – unlike before where its only known for its beef patties, now, with chicken as an option, everyone can enjoy Decker’s.

Grand Opening Specials (20-26 September 2025, REXKL):

Free burger with any set purchase (first 20 sets a day)

Release of limited-edition merchandise featuring the new logo

Due to Malaysia’s vibrant food scene, the warm response received through their pop-ups and the surge of customers coming from different parts of the world have inspired the team to launch Decker’s at REXKL with a fresh, bold identity.

Decker’s rebranding reflects their commitment to delivering hit-the-spot smash burger experiences through both their existing and new line of products.

Decker’s rebrand and expanded menu mark a renewed commitment to the community and proudly building a Malaysian brand. With a fresh look and bold flavours, Decker’s aims to be more accessible and available in more places, ensuring burger lovers everywhere can enjoy the comfort of its signature smashed burgers.

Decker’s

Address: REXKL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Opening Hours:

Wednesday – Sunday: 12pm – 9pm

Tuesday – Sunday from October 2025 onwards (Open 6 days a week).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.